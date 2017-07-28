Now why on Earth do you think Debbie Wasserman Schultz would be avoiding the media since her long-time aide was arrested the other day while he was attempting to flee the country?

Maybe she’s just been having a bunch of bad hair days.

Heh.

Wasserman Schultz Avoiding Reporters Since Awan Arrest https://t.co/B7kEPSW6At via @dailycaller — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) July 28, 2017

From The Daily Caller:

Wasserman Schultz, who walked down the House Capitol steps late Wednesday afternoon following remarks she made on the floor, caught site of The Daily Caller’s reporter and nervously turned around and ran back up the steps with her staffer in tow. The Miami Herald reported Thursday night that her spokesman told a reporter Wednesday, as she walked to the floor of the House, that she would not answer questions about Awan. The Florida Democrat has strictly communicated through office spokesman statements on the matter and even those responses appear to be contradictory. When the story of Awan’s arrest first broke, Wasserman spokesman David Damron released a statement telling media: “Mr. Awan previously served as a part-time employee but his services have been terminated,” He added, “No charges, evidence or findings from the investigation have been formally shared with our office, so we cannot comment on them.”

Sounds like someone knows she’s in trouble. Innocent people don’t get nervous when questioned by the media.

And in other news: There are reporters actually reporting on the #AwanBrothers https://t.co/7TNAJZxMze — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 28, 2017

Yup. Suddenly this isn’t just being reported by so-called ‘right-fringe lunatic blogs’.

And blogs. 😊 the silence from the media on this is deafening — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) July 28, 2017

Debbie Wasserman Schultz who?

Gonna get bumpy, Deb.

She knows she's on borrowed time. — Grace Abounds (@cindys_75) July 28, 2017

Indeed.

She learned from Hillary. — Harry Chaconas (@HarryChaconas) July 28, 2017

This is probably more true than any of us realize.

Heh.

