All is well folks. News just broke that a top FBI lawyer is allegedly being investigated for sharing confidential info with the media.

But no biggie. Meh even.

O.O

Leaking to the media? No way, really?!

Gosh, this is shocking.

From Circa:

FBI General Counsel James A. Baker is purportedly under a Department of Justice criminal investigation for allegedly leaking classified national security information to the media, according to multiple government officials close to the probe who spoke with Circa on the condition of anonymity.

They go on:

Three sources, with knowledge of the apparent investigation, told Circa that Baker is the top suspect in an ongoing leak investigation, but Circa has not been able to confirm the details of what national security information or material was allegedly leaked. A federal law enforcement official with knowledge of ongoing internal investigations in the bureau told Circa, “the bureau is scouring for leakers and there’s been a lot of investigations.” The revelation comes as the Trump administration has ramped up efforts to contain leaks both within the White House and within its own national security apparatus. Baker is a close confidant of former FBI Director James Comey, and recent media reports suggested he was reportedly advising the then-FBI director on legal matters following private meetings the former director had in February with President Trump in the Oval Office.

Hrm, this all sounds sorta important, right?

Hilarious even.

A Comey Homey — ThunderB (@ThunderB) July 27, 2017

Small world.

And not in a good way.

But but but it's the Russians… — cslimfu (@cslimfu) July 27, 2017

Sure it is.

Ha haha and on and oni t goes. This will never end. — Karenlee (@maddcatsmith1) July 27, 2017

Starting to feel that way. #LOLNothingMatters

