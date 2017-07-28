What better way to make two ‘kids’ get along than by forcing them to spend time together.

And that seems to be exactly what Trump did, by putting Scaramucci and Priebus TOGETHER on AF1 with him today.

I am told that both @Reince45 and @Scaramucci are flying aboard AF1 today with @realDonaldTrump — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 28, 2017

This news of course inspired a good deal of mockery and fun when it hit Twitter …

Let the memes begin!

Best episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’ maybe ever.

Mooch has been practicing for this his whole life. pic.twitter.com/exvqmDquLH — iYamWhatIYam (@MRIrene) July 28, 2017

Made our palms sweaty just watching this one.

Classic.

Fight fight fight. Fight fight fight.

The Priebus and Scaramucci shooooow.

Nope, that doesn’t quite work.

Meeting will look like this… pic.twitter.com/ifjm9nIspU — Trish Mendoza (@trishmendoza) July 28, 2017

*snort*

Would someone tell Priebus to sit down, please?

And one of their drinks has iocane powder. pic.twitter.com/eqxFobmj2T — Dave Matt (@davematt88) July 28, 2017

Should be fun pic.twitter.com/0M0CH85ZlF — Bruce Muir (@bruceamuir) July 28, 2017

Exactly the face we would make if we were on this plane with them.

Heh.

PUT THE BUNNY DOWN.

can see it now! pic.twitter.com/z730rsrXtB — Dale Russell (@DaleRussellFox5) July 28, 2017

Best one.