Leave it to Maxine Waters to use legislation (passed decades ago to make the lives of people with developmental disabilities better and more inclusive) to trash and harass President Trump.

We GET IT, Maxine. You don’t like him.

Can you please not exploit and use people with developmental disabilities in your ridiculous plight to impeach him? Thanks.

Waters shows photo of Trump mocking disabled reporter as she marks anniversary of landmark disabilities act https://t.co/ETRBOkqPc7 pic.twitter.com/XCMMRCixs4 — The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2017

From The Hill:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) drew attention on Thursday for her use of a prop on the House floor: a photo of President Trump mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign. Waters spoke next to the enlarged photo as she commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act a day earlier. “It is a day to reflect on how people with disabilities are treated in our society,” Waters began.

If Maxine really cares about how people with developmental disabilities are treated in society she should focus on employment and individual living for these folks, but we digress.

Can you imagine Obama doing such a thing? Can you imagine the sturm and drang from conservatives if he had? — Jera (@FLAGEDS) July 27, 2017

HA! He did, Obama literally insulted the Special Olympics.

Boy the Left has a short memory.

