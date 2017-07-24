Hrm. Interesting indeed.

Has Newsweek fired its "senior writer" @KurtEichenwald after libel complaint? Bio changed to remove 'Newsweek' https://t.co/jP6ZEcRe1r pic.twitter.com/H2QF26JoIb — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 23, 2017

It would appear that Kurt Eichenwald has removed the word ‘Newsweek’ from his Twitter bio.

Assange went on:

Newsweek/MSNBC/Vanity Fair's @KurtEichenwald libels me as a child rapist, STD spreader & Putin agent — after losing @WikiLeaks libel case. pic.twitter.com/KHKeifQFG3 — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 24, 2017

Could this be why?

Newsweek settles with journalist [@BillMoranWins] smeared by @KurtEichenwald in "Russia conspiracy" fake news storyhttps://t.co/etQGfGgOEM — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 22, 2017

From Paste:

“The lawsuit was settled amicably and to my satisfaction,” Moran told Paste. “After the settlement, the stories were removed, the parties agreed not to speak about the terms of the settlement, so I can’t talk to you about what the settlement entails.” When asked how it felt to finally be done with the whole affair, Moran would only say he was relieved. “Our institutions actually do work,” he said, a pensive look creeping over his face. “I was a young journalist with no power, but the facts were on my side, and the system worked. Our institutions are made to last.”

Newsweek’s policy apparently kept them from commenting on this particular story.

Wonder what brought all of this on in the first place with Assange:

Last one: in honor of @JulianAssange, Im gonna eat at a restaurant.He cant do that. Cause if he leaves the embassy, he'll be arrested 4 rape — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 22, 2017

Oh … dude.

Hey @JulianAssange: here's where I am. This is freedom. Too bad u, a coward rapist, will never experience it again. pic.twitter.com/Y266EL3mkx — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 23, 2017

Hey @JulianAssange: here's where I am. This is what freedom looks like. Too bad you'll never experience it again pic.twitter.com/8tZ0i5nggS — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 23, 2017

Yeah, this will end well. *popcorn*

At least it’s not tentacle porn this time, Kurt.

