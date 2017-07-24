Every once in awhile you come across a thread on Twitter that makes you scratch your head even more so than usual. Take for example this tweet from Guy Benson, who directed followers to look at the replies on another thread …

Read the replies. Far lefties not happy with these ladies. Socialism trumps identity politics for some. https://t.co/34vBXSBD2x — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 24, 2017

The thread Benson is referring to is a story about three very successful black women who run McDonald’s franchises that employ more than 700 people and make $50 million annually.

You’d think the Left would celebrate these women …

Patricia Williams and her 2 daughters own McDonald’s franchises in LA that employ more than 700 people and make almost $50 million annually. pic.twitter.com/nebrp2dePC — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) July 21, 2017

Guess again.

Greedy capitalism and bad bosses come in all shades — StarWolf (@AstralLobo) July 21, 2017

Huh?

Are they paying higher wages than the other franchises?

Do they give better work schedules?

Better benefits?

NO? Then WHO GIVES A FUCK?? — StarWolf (@AstralLobo) July 21, 2017

What? These people actually think this way …

Great; do they pay a living wage? If not, fuck them. — Pádraig í Donnchú (@NeilSimpsonCSC) July 21, 2017

You know that face you make when something is just so stupid that you can’t even?

I mean bravo for being successful businesswomen, but uhhh McDonald's is still poison, so…. — T'Challa (@Dosnueve) July 23, 2017

Nobody forces anyone to eat at McDonalds.

But will they negotiate with their workers to make their lives better? Healthcare? Benefits? — Marquis (@Realityplayer2) July 23, 2017

To Benson’s point, these people are more concerned about Socialism being the go-to than they are about three minority women finding a way to be very successful … isn’t that the whole idea behind the Left supposedly?

Helping the little guy.

Guess Lefties only mean the GOVERNMENT helping the little guy.

