He wasn’t wearing a flag pin … OMG!!!

NO FLAG PIN?! Well clearly that proves he’s a Commie working with Russia to undermine us all!

Jared Kushner is not wearing a flag pin — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 24, 2017

In fact, by not wearing the flag pin we bet Jared Kushner was sending coded messages to Putin about how unicorns, ninjas, mimes and leprechauns are teaming up to take down Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Hey, that’s almost as believable as the other crap the media has been trying to push.

Seriously, who are these people and more importantly, who are the people who keep paying them to act this way?

i see why you got body slammed. https://t.co/OvcCCTQ2YC — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) July 24, 2017

Ouch.

He does not want pinholes in his $5000 suit. — Mike Novak (@r_endymion) July 24, 2017

Probably more true than any of us realize.

I'm guessing that you're just making a joke?

I hope so b/c this is the kind of petty BS that make people ignore actual important criticism. — Shaun Kirwin (@Shaunkirwin) July 24, 2017

Oh if only he were making a joke but no, this is the media in all its glory.

Yay.

Picky picky. — Harry Williams (@harrywilliamsjr) July 24, 2017

Well of course, they need SOMETHING to complain about … err … report.

