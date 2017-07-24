He wasn’t wearing a flag pin … OMG!!!

NO FLAG PIN?! Well clearly that proves he’s a Commie working with Russia to undermine us all!

In fact, by not wearing the flag pin we bet Jared Kushner was sending coded messages to Putin about how unicorns, ninjas, mimes and leprechauns are teaming up to take down Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Hey, that’s almost as believable as the other crap the media has been trying to push.

Seriously, who are these people and more importantly, who are the people who keep paying them to act this way?

Ouch.

Probably more true than any of us realize.

Oh if only he were making a joke but no, this is the media in all its glory.

Yay.

Well of course, they need SOMETHING to complain about … err … report.

