The day AFTER McCain’s diagnosis and Kelli Ward is already circling like the vulture she is.

McCain’s primary challenger asks him to step aside one day after cancer diagnosis https://t.co/Gt3iKNDv3w pic.twitter.com/vDbD1Qvj3G — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2017

From The Hill:

Kelli Ward — who lost to McCain last year in Arizona’s Republican primary and is now running to challenge Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) — said this week that “the medical reality of [McCain’s] diagnosis is grim,” and he should consider stepping down and having her take his place.

She couldn’t beat him fair and square so she suggests he step down and just hand her his job.

D*ck move, Kelli.

Even if you’re not a fan of McCain, this timing is extremely tacky and disrespectful. Not to mention there’s a reason people voted McCain in over Ward …

Agreed. While I don't agree with the turn McCain's politics have made, it's just low class to react this way. — Bob Shank (@FlBob45) July 23, 2017

Hey you’re sick? GIMME YOUR JOB.

Unbelievable.

Never let a crisis go to waste! — stgreene61 (@stgreene61) July 22, 2017

Democrats do things like this, not Republicans.

Usually.

Politician. But I repeat yourself. — Bert Hyman (@berthyman) July 23, 2017

Ain’t that the truth.

