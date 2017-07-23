The day AFTER McCain’s diagnosis and Kelli Ward is already circling like the vulture she is.

From The Hill:

Kelli Ward — who lost to McCain last year in Arizona’s Republican primary and is now running to challenge Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) — said this week that “the medical reality of [McCain’s] diagnosis is grim,” and he should consider stepping down and having her take his place.

She couldn’t beat him fair and square so she suggests he step down and just hand her his job.

D*ck move, Kelli.

Even if you’re not a fan of McCain, this timing is extremely tacky and disrespectful. Not to mention there’s a reason people voted McCain in over Ward …

Hey you’re sick? GIMME YOUR JOB.

Unbelievable.

Democrats do things like this, not Republicans.

Usually.

Ain’t that the truth.

