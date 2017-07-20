You know that scene in Tombstone where Wyatt Earp’s brothers have just been shot (one killed) and Earp says to Ike, “You tell ’em I’m coming, and Hell’s coming with me, you here?! HELL’S COMING WITH ME.”

That’s the imagery we see when we think of Shapiro not backing down from Berkeley:

This bulls*** will not stand. Don't worry, Berkeley. I'm coming, one way or another. https://t.co/mR2Bc4foj6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 19, 2017

As Twitchy reported, Berkeley has blocked YAF’s efforts to bring Ben Shapiro to the school because they supposedly lack a venue … which we all know is complete and total BS. Same thing they pulled with Ann Coulter.

Sounds like Ben is going to speak at Berkeley though, one way or another.

Pure cowardice on @UCBerkeley's part. Gutless. — Tim Sheryl (@TimSheryl) July 19, 2017

Our collegiate leaders, ladies and gentlemen.

Dude, it’s gonna get good.

Tell them you're bringing the femenazi's son you offered an internship to with you. They'll let you in. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 19, 2017

That could work.

There's that great "liberal" acceptance….open to everything but it just has to be the same as their opinion — Grace Lombardi (@GraceLombardi11) July 19, 2017

Ha! See, we weren’t the only one who had this go through their heads.

Stay tuned.

