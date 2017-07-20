You know that scene in Tombstone where Wyatt Earp’s brothers have just been shot (one killed) and Earp says to Ike, “You tell ’em I’m coming, and Hell’s coming with me, you here?! HELL’S COMING WITH ME.”

That’s the imagery we see when we think of Shapiro not backing down from Berkeley:

As Twitchy reported, Berkeley has blocked YAF’s efforts to bring Ben Shapiro to the school because they supposedly lack a venue … which we all know is complete and total BS. Same thing they pulled with Ann Coulter.

Sounds like Ben is going to speak at Berkeley though, one way or another.

Our collegiate leaders, ladies and gentlemen.

Dude, it’s gonna get good.

That could work.

Ha! See, we weren’t the only one who had this go through their heads.

Stay tuned.

