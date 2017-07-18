This can’t be real. Right?

And we thought 2016 was bizarre …

"Gypsies" are settled in a small Pennsylvania town… and locals complain of them going to toilet in the street and beheading chickens. pic.twitter.com/YFpe1mbW1d — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 18, 2017

Well Tucker does have a point, we can’t have these people pooping in the streets and beheading chickens. It could really hurt tourism and stuff … parades would be totally shot.

Maybe? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What … what the hell is this https://t.co/ajxfssY7C5 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 18, 2017

Yeah, we have no idea. To be fair though we find ourselves asking the same question most every day when we go through the news.

This has got to be trolling. Got to be. Please tell me it's trolling. — NothingburgerPopehat (@Popehat) July 18, 2017

Nope.

Unless you’re a gypsy.

Apparently it is not trolling. It's quite real. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 18, 2017

What he said.

Besides, could any of us really make this stuff up?

See? Gypsies can totally be an issue.

OH I CANT BEHEAD CHICKENS ANYMORE??? pic.twitter.com/fm8fUn6OkP — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) July 18, 2017

Knock it off, missy!

"Do not fear me gypsy, all I want from you is your tears." — BigMcLrgHuge (@BigMcLrgHuge) July 18, 2017

I complained about people who wear bow ties and have permanent constipated face coming to 14th St in DC but never favored deportation. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 18, 2017

THEY’RE COMING — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 18, 2017

RUUUUUN!

"How DARE you compare me to Nazi appeasers! Next up, dirty Gypsies are coming and they don't belong here. Stay with us." — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 18, 2017

Was flabbergasted at this. CNN was on Russian meddling. MSNBC on Senate healthcare vote. Fox on Roma immigrants pooping in public. SMH — Carl Botterud (@carlbotterud) July 18, 2017

Media across the board seems to be losing it.

In the meantime, watch out for those GYPSIES.

