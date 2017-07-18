GOP has been playing politics with Obamacare all along. Campaign after campaign, promising Republicans they would REPEAL Obamacare; even putting up 50+ clean repeal bills under Obama.
And now they have all of the power they told us they needed, and they still can’t (won’t) do it.
Hale Razor summed up their ridiculous history with this nightmare legislation PERFECTLY:
2009: We'll undo it if we win the House
2013: …if we win the Senate
2015: …if we win the POTUS
2017: …if we grow our majority
— Razor (@hale_razor) July 18, 2017
Boom.
All we need to repeal Obama care is 435 seat majority in the House and 100 Senate seats, along with the Presidency we promise we can do it
— Daniel (@ddwalk34) July 18, 2017
Just give us a little more power and money and THEN we can totally do it. Yeah, that’s it.
No, they would still be fearful of losing the next election
— I Talk To The Wind (@tspencer48) July 18, 2017
Sadly it seems they only care about the next election.
2009: We need the House
2013: We need the Senate
2015: We need the White House
2017: We need an old priest and a young priest
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 18, 2017
Heh! We’re not even sure an exorcism could help with this disaster.
And what will we need in 2019?? 😂
— Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 18, 2017
Wheaties?
2017: i need a drink
— texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) July 18, 2017
Hear hear!
Related:
And there it is — GOP plan to repeal Obamacare and replace later just died in the Senate, too
DERP: Hillary spox tweets 9 GOP PROMISES not to #RepealObamacare, there’s just 1 problem