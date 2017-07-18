GOP has been playing politics with Obamacare all along. Campaign after campaign, promising Republicans they would REPEAL Obamacare; even putting up 50+ clean repeal bills under Obama.

And now they have all of the power they told us they needed, and they still can’t (won’t) do it.

Hale Razor summed up their ridiculous history with this nightmare legislation PERFECTLY:

Just give us a little more power and money and THEN we can totally do it. Yeah, that’s it.

Sadly it seems they only care about the next election.

Heh! We’re not even sure an exorcism could help with this disaster.

