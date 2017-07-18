GOP has been playing politics with Obamacare all along. Campaign after campaign, promising Republicans they would REPEAL Obamacare; even putting up 50+ clean repeal bills under Obama.

And now they have all of the power they told us they needed, and they still can’t (won’t) do it.

Hale Razor summed up their ridiculous history with this nightmare legislation PERFECTLY:

2009: We'll undo it if we win the House

2013: …if we win the Senate

2015: …if we win the POTUS

2017: …if we grow our majority — Razor (@hale_razor) July 18, 2017

Boom.

All we need to repeal Obama care is 435 seat majority in the House and 100 Senate seats, along with the Presidency we promise we can do it — Daniel (@ddwalk34) July 18, 2017

Just give us a little more power and money and THEN we can totally do it. Yeah, that’s it.

No, they would still be fearful of losing the next election — I Talk To The Wind (@tspencer48) July 18, 2017

Sadly it seems they only care about the next election.

2009: We need the House

2013: We need the Senate

2015: We need the White House

2017: We need an old priest and a young priest — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 18, 2017

Heh! We’re not even sure an exorcism could help with this disaster.

And what will we need in 2019?? 😂 — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) July 18, 2017

Wheaties?

2017: i need a drink — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) July 18, 2017

Hear hear!

Related:

And there it is — GOP plan to repeal Obamacare and replace later just died in the Senate, too

DERP: Hillary spox tweets 9 GOP PROMISES not to #RepealObamacare, there’s just 1 problem