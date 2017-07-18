With 3 GOP Senators now on the record saying they won’t support a bill to repeal Obamacare and replace it at a later date, the idea that the GOP will repeal Obamacare looks dead:

MURKOWSKI SAYS SHE IS A NO ON MOTION TO PROCEED — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) July 18, 2017

Orrin Hatch on Collins and Capito voting to block a straight Obamacare repeal bill: "Well, I love them. It doesn't change my love for them." — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) July 18, 2017

Murkowski, Collins, Capito and McCain (due to absence) means the motion to proceed will NOT pass. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) July 18, 2017

and there we have it. This one is dead, too. https://t.co/aADliwbuvC — julie rovner (@jrovner) July 18, 2017

!!!!! And that is the end of the GOP repeal plan. https://t.co/PLL98FekCz — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) July 18, 2017

Lisa Murkowski just told me she'll vote with Democrats to block McConnell's repeal only health bill. That kills it — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) July 18, 2017

Game over.

