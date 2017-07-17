This was almost too easy. Almost.

Forget how freaked and totally out of their minds these progressive daffodils already are by the idea of celebrating products made in America, but add in a little snark and Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) and WATCH OUT …

Can't sell to Indonesia now. Resist stupid pic.twitter.com/GiDWTaUJSq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 17, 2017

You know, Ivanka is even a Democrat and these yahoos still go after her.

People literally beat each other up for stuff you advertise pic.twitter.com/EGYlpu6eut — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 17, 2017

ROFL. When you’re getting trolled by BlackFridayDeals? Dude, we have seen people destroyed over tvs.

There's way more sad here than you realize pic.twitter.com/ymE6zEqNxM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 17, 2017

They never learn.

*dying*

And put on a shirt, will ya’?

Lies! Everyone knows he only hires illegals pic.twitter.com/FQ7yZWcLAP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 17, 2017

Bahahahahahahaha.

My mistake. The protest sign biz has really taken off pic.twitter.com/s55w8iXKF1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 16, 2017

Glitter glue and patchouli have gone through the ROOF!

Not sure if it'll be me, but someone will get back to you pic.twitter.com/TfufnQlfml — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 16, 2017

We’ve been saying it for months folks, always look for the blue check.

You guys are the ones saying we should give up a/c. We're ahead of the times if you ask me pic.twitter.com/6TYWzkyZtM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 16, 2017

Kerry said air conditioning was the greatest evil in the world – c’mon, they’re just doing their part.

Related:

SWEET schadenfreude! Kid Rock releases KICKASS statement about working hard, Lefties FUME

CNN has a moral compass? Since WHEN?! Eric Trump LEVELS Jim Acosta in just 1 tweet