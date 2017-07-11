Because colleges and universities DO have a negative impact and they are ruining the country.

The majority of Republicans now say that colleges and universities have had a negative impact on the nation https://t.co/nXF6Uq2hd0 — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 11, 2017

Another day, another Vox tweet to mock.

They act like this is big news … where the heck have then been?

I learned very quickly in college that I needed to write papers from a certain perspective or I'd fail. It is what it is. — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) July 11, 2017

That’s called reality. Maybe Vox missed it, but there are colleges building literal safe spaces for students so they don’t have to hear any mean opinions they disagree with.

The Republicans who say this are correct. Colleges and universities have long since abandoned the mission of education. Now they brainwash. — Snarky Texan (@SnarkyTexan) July 11, 2017

It ain’t rocket science.

But just the older Republicans who recall academia's calling to prepare young minds for life's challenges — Ó Scolaid Òg (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 11, 2017

Adults. Yes.

Colleges have deliberately limited which viewpoints young ppl are exposed to … they are indoctrinated, not educated. https://t.co/yU8qy823Zs — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 11, 2017

Hey, we know this chick … and she’s right! Note, we typically do not include our own tweets but this one helped drive the thread.

When the campus news quotesf sources like @Vox & @Salon in their daily publications, that solidifies our thinking.

I see this first hand. — Allen Ray🎯 (@2CynicAl65) July 11, 2017

When students contact MSNBC because a professor asked them to read something from a Conservative? Remember that?!

Yikes.

They’ve also churned out 100,000s of XYZ-Studies majors who are incapable of adding to the economy. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) July 11, 2017

Wait, you mean there’s not a bunch of jobs out there for people who major in underwater basket-weaving?!

Who knew?

That should read, "majority of people with common sense", no need to limit it to republicans — AED (@1AEDWM) July 11, 2017

No wonder Adam Carolla (yup, the guy from The Man Show) and Dennis Prager are raising money to make a movie called, ‘No Safe Spaces,’ about the progressive dumps universities have become, with little to no room for any non-progressive ideas.

Hollywood of course has no interest in making this movie (SHOCKER) so Carolla and Prager are looking to crazy right-wingers and libertarians (you know, people who think for themselves) to help them raise the money to get it made. Find out more about the project and how you can help.

