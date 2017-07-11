You know that face you make when you read or hear something that is so full of it that you squint your eyes, scrunch up your nose and tilt your head to the side? That’s the face we made when reading Tamika D. Mallory’s claims about the Women’s March, and her subsequent attacks on Dana Loesch.

This one in particular was exceptionally BS-filled:

The @womensmarch record of peaceful protests and organizing from a place of love is clear. — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) July 10, 2017

Organizing from a place of love. Right.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Sorry, what I meant to say is – HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA bullshit. https://t.co/2e3JmO9vh0 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 11, 2017

Hey, how’d you know what we did when we read this one?

Dana also took issue with Tamika’s claim:

Is that why you featured a terrorist at last march who participated in bombings that killed 2? Madonna talking blowing up WH? https://t.co/9q05sqzbL5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Not to mention one of their ‘leaders’ just called for a jihad on the president.

The @womensmarch is an astroturfed organization of *some* women that peddles fear and race to smear individuals whom they dislike. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

This may ACTUALLY be the slogan on some of their posters.

This organization sanctions and condones violence, as evidence of the celebration of Rasmea Odeh, Siraj Wahhaj, jihad calls, FGM support — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

But only on women they disagree with … and all men who refuse to wear vagina hats.

This organization takes issue with the NRA's explicit condemnation of violence to hide their endorsement of it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Of course, the need to create a villain so they don’t look quite as awful as they really are.

They purposefully conflate protected peaceful protest with violent riots and refuse to condemn violence. Instead they attack those who do. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Classic progressives.

. @womensmarch bigoted scapegoating of conservative women — or women who aren't of their political leaning — is offensive and shameful. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Boom central.

So you can march six ways to Sunday. We don't take seriously people who endorse jihad and entertain terrorists like yourselves. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Stick THAT in your vagina hat and smoke it …

Wait, that didn’t sound good.

Meanwhile @lsarsour refuses to apologize for her call for jihad and hateful attacks on FGM survivors. Shameful. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2017

Shameful indeed.