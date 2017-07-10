Uh-oh, SJWs.

Kerry Picket was thrown out for bare shoulders … by Nancy Pelosi.

Well, not Nancy herself, but during Nancy’s tenure. Of course Hadley Freeman of The Guardian is more than happy to pretend it was all about Paul Ryan so hey, turnabout is fair play.

Get back to me when you get thrown out of the Speakers Lobby during Pelosi's tenure as speaker for showing shoulders like I was. — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) July 10, 2017

Wow, Kerry just made Hadley and 99% of the Leftist media that has been crying about mean, sexist, Republicans for the last three days look REALLY REALLY REALLY stupid.

And we love it.

And of course it is, it’s The Guardian.

Heh.

