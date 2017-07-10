This Democrat accidentally told the TRUTH about his party …

We in the Democratic Party are making this harder than it has to be. Our message isn't complicated: We exist to protect ordinary people. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 9, 2017

Protect ordinary people as in the LITTLE PEOPLE.

Are you kidding us?!

You exist to give power to the government to decide how people should live. — Jacob Perry (@jacobperry) July 9, 2017

Because ordinary people can’t possibly defend themselves from what … the government?

What are you protecting me from?? — Theone (@theone20152016) July 9, 2017

Yourself. Now bow to your leaders. — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) July 9, 2017

This ^

It's your definition of ordinary that's the trouble. — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) July 10, 2017

The whole tweet is trouble.

And "protect"

as in "from themselves, the ignorant little wretches." — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) July 10, 2017

Dude is DEFINITELY a Democrat. *eye roll*

Ordinary people don't need protection. Just get the damn government out of our way !!! — scott e dearinger (@scottdearinger) July 9, 2017

What he said.

!!!

Except when your team is shooting Congressmen and threatening Joni Ernst. You have no message, only hatehttps://t.co/iRNkeWONMG — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 10, 2017

THAT one had to hurt a little.

Were you able to keep a straight face when you composed this tweet? Be honest now. — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) July 9, 2017

We could hardly keep a straight face reading it. True story.

Is that code for "create class division and capitalize on the poor?" You no longer have a monopoly with the MSM and we are onto your bs — ericthebuilder (@ethebuilder) July 9, 2017

No, the Democrat party exists to make political elites more rich and powerful and "ordinary" people more dependent.https://t.co/JoQyHzzFF2 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) July 10, 2017

‘Nuff said.

