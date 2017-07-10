This Democrat accidentally told the TRUTH about his party …
We in the Democratic Party are making this harder than it has to be. Our message isn't complicated: We exist to protect ordinary people.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 9, 2017
Protect ordinary people as in the LITTLE PEOPLE.
Are you kidding us?!
You exist to give power to the government to decide how people should live.
— Jacob Perry (@jacobperry) July 9, 2017
Because ordinary people can’t possibly defend themselves from what … the government?
What are you protecting me from??
— Theone (@theone20152016) July 9, 2017
Yourself. Now bow to your leaders.
— Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) July 9, 2017
This ^
It's your definition of ordinary that's the trouble.
— Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) July 10, 2017
The whole tweet is trouble.
And "protect"
as in "from themselves, the ignorant little wretches."
— Jim (@Ifitsthisname) July 10, 2017
Dude is DEFINITELY a Democrat. *eye roll*
Ordinary people don't need protection. Just get the damn government out of our way !!!
— scott e dearinger (@scottdearinger) July 9, 2017
What he said.
!!!
Except when your team is shooting Congressmen and threatening Joni Ernst. You have no message, only hatehttps://t.co/iRNkeWONMG
— Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 10, 2017
THAT one had to hurt a little.
Were you able to keep a straight face when you composed this tweet? Be honest now.
— Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) July 9, 2017
We could hardly keep a straight face reading it. True story.
Is that code for "create class division and capitalize on the poor?"
You no longer have a monopoly with the MSM and we are onto your bs
— ericthebuilder (@ethebuilder) July 9, 2017
No, the Democrat party exists to make political elites more rich and powerful and "ordinary" people more dependent.https://t.co/JoQyHzzFF2
— BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) July 10, 2017
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
— Patrick (@batman1793) July 10, 2017
‘Nuff said.
Related:
‘LOLOL’! This DNC tweet about Russia did NOT age well