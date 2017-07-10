There’s only one word for it:
awkward https://t.co/ptZJfwpGGm
— Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 10, 2017
Without question:
Romney, who calls Russia our "No. 1 geopolitical foe," doesn't seem to realize it's the 21st century. #RomneyNotReady http://t.co/xcvhOAFS
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 22, 2012
In case the Democrats wonder why so many people laugh at their sudden sounding of the alarm about Russia, now they have a reminder.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL….. but, but Russha! Effing idiots! https://t.co/2A6vjaZQrJ
— T.Eff.D (@TeffD22) July 10, 2017
did not age well.
— Domhnall Allen (@DomhnallAllen) July 10, 2017
Yeah, this tweet is still up. https://t.co/ZV2IXf5ujz
— Joey Stein (@realyosefstein) July 10, 2017
A flashback from nearly five years ago. It never really gets old. https://t.co/nuHTd06x9j
— Joshua Claybourn (@JoshuaClaybourn) July 10, 2017
A classic never dies.