Romney, who calls Russia our "No. 1 geopolitical foe," doesn't seem to realize it's the 21st century. #RomneyNotReady http://t.co/xcvhOAFS — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 22, 2012

In case the Democrats wonder why so many people laugh at their sudden sounding of the alarm about Russia, now they have a reminder.

did not age well. — Domhnall Allen (@DomhnallAllen) July 10, 2017

Yeah, this tweet is still up. https://t.co/ZV2IXf5ujz — Joey Stein (@realyosefstein) July 10, 2017

A flashback from nearly five years ago. It never really gets old. https://t.co/nuHTd06x9j — Joshua Claybourn (@JoshuaClaybourn) July 10, 2017

A classic never dies.