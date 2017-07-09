The word of the day is: jihad.
And you know what that means, boys and girls … every time Linda Sarsour calls for a jihad against the president you scream and shout.
Or if you’re the Left you tell everyone the word doesn’t mean what you think it means:
'Jihad' is not a dirty word https://t.co/baCkMSeNs6 by @MuslimIQ
— Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 9, 2017
Wait … what? Seriously?!
Please, please, please keep this up through 2018. *snort*
Actually, it is… pic.twitter.com/zXexqgdQlV
— Jon Street (@JonStreet) July 9, 2017
Maybe it’s just us but the words ‘holy war’ seem pretty damn violent.
Listen to yourselves.
Is she worth it?
— Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) July 9, 2017
Silly, we’re just too stupid to know what she REALLY meant.
Just keep talking.
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 9, 2017
This. ^
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 9, 2017
Uh huh…and Stalin was a nice guy.
— Proud American (@NadineV44) July 9, 2017
Yeah and Hitler was just misunderstood
— MGardner 👌✌👍🇺🇸 (@MAGANVRKILLARY) July 9, 2017
We just didn’t understand what the Nazis really meant, yeah, that’s it.
Jihad is not a dirty word…
New Democrat sticker?
— Dani the Girl (@NewYearsDani) July 9, 2017
Ha! Vote for Democrats, We Support Jihad.
We wouldn’t put it past them.
