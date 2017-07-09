The word of the day is: jihad.

And you know what that means, boys and girls … every time Linda Sarsour calls for a jihad against the president you scream and shout.

Or if you’re the Left you tell everyone the word doesn’t mean what you think it means:

Wait … what? Seriously?!

Please, please, please keep this up through 2018. *snort*

Trending

Maybe it’s just us but the words ‘holy war’ seem pretty damn violent.

Silly, we’re just too stupid to know what she REALLY meant.

This. ^

We just didn’t understand what the Nazis really meant, yeah, that’s it.

Ha! Vote for Democrats, We Support Jihad.

We wouldn’t put it past them.

