When will NARAL learn that promoting abortion is not the best way to talk about saving lives? No, we’re not making this up – somehow if we defund Planned Parenthood (you know, where they kill hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year) we’re somehow taking lives. Huh.
If you’re a woman and you’re tired of NARAL and Planned Parenthood exploiting you for their agenda, raise your hand …
On that note, NARAL’s attempt at knocking pro-life on the #WhatsProLifeAbout tag didn’t work out so hot for them:
#WhatsProLifeAbout:
1️⃣ human rights for all humans
2️⃣ don't discriminate on age
3️⃣ adoption > abortion
4️⃣ women deserve better#ProLife
— Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) July 7, 2017
Women DO deserve better.
#WhatsProLifeAbout Protecting the life of a undeveloped fetus while it's mother can most likely DIE?
— Jared Parker (@jared812) July 7, 2017
Umm …
LOLWUT?! https://t.co/0E20FNRbm1
— Heather (@hboulware) July 7, 2017
#whatsprolifeabout making pregnant women ineligible to enroll in Medicaid expansions across the country? Nothing, that's what.
— NARAL Pro-Choice MD (@ProChoiceMD) July 7, 2017
This is a flat out lie. https://t.co/DOZL0vGYQP
— Heather (@hboulware) July 7, 2017
We kinda sorta adore Heather, just sayin’.
prolife is prowoman #whatsprolifeabout
— Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) July 7, 2017
Women have the unique ability to create life. Sad others want to pretend this is somehow a bad thing.
Respecting the inherent dignity of the human person from conception to natural death #whatsprolifeabout
— Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) July 7, 2017
#WhatsProLifeAbout
It's a BS Hashtag being used by libs to create Fear, Division & Hate
There are alternative options other than abortion!
— Victorious Annie👅 (@Anncostanza1) July 7, 2017
Being responsible. It may suck, but at least you're not a murderer. pic.twitter.com/5iqdtlEtB7
— Amanda (@FreeMediaNow) July 7, 2017
#WhatsProLifeAbout the lefts justification of murdering a million babies every year.
Meh choice 😒
— MOAB (@GigiTracyXO) July 7, 2017
But apparently anyone who is pro-life is somehow murdering people for wanting Planned Parenthood defunded?
We don’t get it either.
Mother and child can coexist. Every life matters. #whatsprolifeabout #lovethemboth #prolife pic.twitter.com/wQKH5gcgfS
— March for Life (@March_for_Life) July 7, 2017
Just put the child up for adoption if you have no faith in your ability to be a parent FFS. #WhatsProLifeAbout
— slave Leia (@BatshitBeth) July 7, 2017
But oppression or something.
Its about me hearing her heartbeat and feeling her move. Its about her spine, brain, and tiny hands. My child growing.
— California Roo (@charjorgensen13) July 7, 2017
I love seeing people who advocate for abortion trying to pretend like they care about life…EH…#WhatsProLifeAbout @NARAL? Answer: nothing
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 7, 2017
Seems lots and lots of women disagree with NARAL.
eh… did you really just use access to abortion in a #WhatsProLifeAbout tag?
LOL #WhatsProLifeAbout abortion? I have no words. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KGX79kM2Ym
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 7, 2017
How embarrassing for them.
