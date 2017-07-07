When will NARAL learn that promoting abortion is not the best way to talk about saving lives? No, we’re not making this up – somehow if we defund Planned Parenthood (you know, where they kill hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year) we’re somehow taking lives. Huh.

If you’re a woman and you’re tired of NARAL and Planned Parenthood exploiting you for their agenda, raise your hand …

On that note, NARAL’s attempt at knocking pro-life on the #WhatsProLifeAbout tag didn’t work out so hot for them:

#WhatsProLifeAbout:

1️⃣ human rights for all humans

2️⃣ don't discriminate on age

3️⃣ adoption > abortion

4️⃣ women deserve better#ProLife — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) July 7, 2017

Women DO deserve better.

#WhatsProLifeAbout Protecting the life of a undeveloped fetus while it's mother can most likely DIE? — Jared Parker (@jared812) July 7, 2017

Umm …

#whatsprolifeabout making pregnant women ineligible to enroll in Medicaid expansions across the country? Nothing, that's what. — NARAL Pro-Choice MD (@ProChoiceMD) July 7, 2017

This is a flat out lie. https://t.co/DOZL0vGYQP — Heather (@hboulware) July 7, 2017

We kinda sorta adore Heather, just sayin’.

prolife is prowoman #whatsprolifeabout — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) July 7, 2017

Women have the unique ability to create life. Sad others want to pretend this is somehow a bad thing.

Respecting the inherent dignity of the human person from conception to natural death #whatsprolifeabout — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) July 7, 2017

#WhatsProLifeAbout

It's a BS Hashtag being used by libs to create Fear, Division & Hate

There are alternative options other than abortion! — Victorious Annie👅 (@Anncostanza1) July 7, 2017

#WhatsProLifeAbout? Being responsible. It may suck, but at least you're not a murderer. pic.twitter.com/5iqdtlEtB7 — Amanda (@FreeMediaNow) July 7, 2017

#WhatsProLifeAbout the lefts justification of murdering a million babies every year.

Meh choice 😒 — MOAB (@GigiTracyXO) July 7, 2017

But apparently anyone who is pro-life is somehow murdering people for wanting Planned Parenthood defunded?

We don’t get it either.

Just put the child up for adoption if you have no faith in your ability to be a parent FFS. #WhatsProLifeAbout — slave Leia (@BatshitBeth) July 7, 2017

But oppression or something.

#whatsprolifeabout Its about me hearing her heartbeat and feeling her move. Its about her spine, brain, and tiny hands. My child growing. — California Roo (@charjorgensen13) July 7, 2017

I love seeing people who advocate for abortion trying to pretend like they care about life…EH…#WhatsProLifeAbout @NARAL? Answer: nothing — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 7, 2017

Seems lots and lots of women disagree with NARAL.

eh… did you really just use access to abortion in a #WhatsProLifeAbout tag?

LOL #WhatsProLifeAbout abortion? I have no words. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KGX79kM2Ym — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 7, 2017

How embarrassing for them.

