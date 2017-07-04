Hollywood elites should probably stop putting Trump polls together on Twitter, they never work out the way they want them to. Remember when George Takei put up a Trump poll and was so pissy about the results that he deleted it?

Good times.

Hey, at least Ricky Gervais left his up … so far:

What's the most likely scenario for Trump? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 3, 2017

We’re guessing Ricky was hoping for ‘Impeachment’ to be the winner but nope:

Check out the number of votes as well … 114k. And Trump serving two terms WON.

Oh Hollywood, you cheeky monkeys.

I suspect he'll "resign" eventually in some sort of face saving deal. — Matt (@Matt_in_London) July 3, 2017

About that …

Yeah, that was my something else. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 3, 2017

Nope.

We should also note, many Democrats on Ricky’s thread talked about the “something else” selection as Trump being assassinated which is honestly very creepy and indicative of the violence on the Left.

Luckily Trump supporters were also front and center:

2 terms. I'm voting for him, again. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 4, 2017

And clearly so are hundreds of thousands of others, on this poll alone.

Your worse nightmare- Trump is succeeding. — Georgia in Africa (@georgiainafrica) July 3, 2017

Poor Ricky.

