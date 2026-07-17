Hijab-Wearing DSA Queen Linda Sarsour: 'Screw 1776, Let's Build a Document That Matches My Values'

Linda Sarsour is a Muslim extremist who hates America. She is also pals with people like Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed. She is responsible for picking most of the candidates who successfully win Democrat primaries under the DSA label.

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Linda thinks it's time to replace the Declaration of Independence. Yes, she really said that.

DSA member Linda Sarsour calls for replacing the Declaration of Independence.



“Do we have the audacity to…build a document that is our values?”



This is an attack on everything America stands for. pic.twitter.com/6TAxXnlziu — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 17, 2026

It's profoundly ironic to watch a woman champion a system of government under which she herself would possess no meaningful rights, yet still presume to lecture Americans on how we should live.

This woman is extremely dangerous. Unfortunately, she was born in America to Palestinian parents. That fact helps explain why other countries, even Muslim majority countries, are so reluctant to take Palestine immigrants. They do not assimilate and they do nothing but try to stir up consternation in their new countries. It's why Egypt built the wall on their border.

She doesn't want to leave America. She wants to destroy it.

An antisemitic lunatic who is hand-picking the DSA candidates in states. https://t.co/Yng1pznlCw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2026

It's terrifying, honestly.

Fun fact: there's no such thing as "replacing the Declaration of Independence". It isn't a law or a governmental charter. It's just the statement the colonists disseminated when they declared independence.



It's like saying "we should replace the 'I Have a Dream' speech". https://t.co/Dl4t1uakVH — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) July 17, 2026

She's not that smart.

How about we replace her with a legit American, instead? — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 17, 2026

Heck, let's replace her with one of the World Cup tourists who was here visiting and fell in love with America. That would be great!

It's a good time to remember that the former Chair of the NYC Council Finance committee Justin Brannan has directed millions of NYC taxpayer dollars to this person's "non profit" organization. — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) July 17, 2026

She has received so many taxpayer dollars for her various 'organizations'. It would make people sick if they realized how wealthy this nation has made her.

Linda, Linda. You were fortunate that just because you were born here that you can claim US citizenship. Not a single strand of your DNA is American. The document you are calling to replace enabled your parents to come here. Like many others from other countries. Like many others… — edralin weinmann (@EdralinW) July 17, 2026

Allowing her parents to come here was our first mistake.

These people have to go. This is not 1a protected speech, it is subversion https://t.co/bWEpHkwTXJ — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 17, 2026

There is nothing we can do about her since she was born here. The only way to address her is to beat her candidates at the ballot box and lots of RICO investigations, for example.

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Zohran Mamdani campaigned extensively with this person. https://t.co/N97aaXxhWy — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 17, 2026

I am not going to listen to a woman in a hijab tell me that we need to replace our Declaration of Independence.



This DSA stuff has further radicalized me and as @elonmusk says, if tolerance means the end of western civilization, we cannot be tolerant. Consider me intolerant. https://t.co/qa71HVSA6n — Suzy (@wadesgirlie) July 17, 2026

There are many Muslim majority countries she can go live in. America will not conform to what Sarsour wants.

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