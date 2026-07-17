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Hijab-Wearing DSA Queen Linda Sarsour: 'Screw 1776, Let's Build a Document That Matches My Values'

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Linda Sarsour is a Muslim extremist who hates America. She is also pals with people like Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed. She is responsible for picking most of the candidates who successfully win Democrat primaries under the DSA label. 

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Linda thinks it's time to replace the Declaration of Independence. Yes, she really said that. 

It's profoundly ironic to watch a woman champion a system of government under which she herself would possess no meaningful rights, yet still presume to lecture Americans on how we should live.

This woman is extremely dangerous. Unfortunately, she was born in America to Palestinian parents. That fact helps explain why other countries, even Muslim majority countries, are so reluctant to take Palestine immigrants. They do not assimilate and they do nothing but try to stir up consternation in their new countries. It's why Egypt built the wall on their border.

She doesn't want to leave America. She wants to destroy it.

It's terrifying, honestly.

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She's not that smart.

Heck, let's replace her with one of the World Cup tourists who was here visiting and fell in love with America. That would be great!

She has received so many taxpayer dollars for her various 'organizations'. It would make people sick if they realized how wealthy this nation has made her. 

Allowing her parents to come here was our first mistake. 

There is nothing we can do about her since she was born here. The only way to address her is to beat her candidates at the ballot box and lots of RICO investigations, for example. 

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There are many Muslim majority countries she can go live in. America will not conform to what Sarsour wants. 

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