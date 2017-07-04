Chris Christie hasn’t trended this much since he sold his political soul and became Trump’s personal french-fry boy … which doesn’t say much for the New Jersey Governor. He’s gone from being a powerhouse for the GOP to being a guy covered in cheeseburgers on a beach.
Oh sad yet HILARIOUS 2017.
There are dozens and dozens of Beach Christie Photoshops on Twitter, we pulled just a handful of our favorites:
Be sure to leave early enough to get a good spot! @_wintergirl93 #CookOutDosAndDonts pic.twitter.com/aRiStE0P7l
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 3, 2017
So many cheeseburger, so little time.
Basic Idiot? #ChrisChristie #ChristiesShutdown #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/yz7pkjdURU
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 3, 2017
OUR EYES! THEY BURN!
The Sleeper Has Awakened! #ChrisChristie #dune
H/T @PolyfoamPontiff < his idea & it cracked me up so tell him TY if you laugh. pic.twitter.com/jBl9Ey5IwC
— AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 3, 2017
Nerd humor … heh.
Chris Christie is a MODERN DAY GOVERNOR. pic.twitter.com/GxcqU2t5rv
— Uncommon Sense (@MeosoFunny) July 3, 2017
HAAAAAA!
Chris Christie really getting around today pic.twitter.com/FOJTltRumR
— Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 4, 2017
Please notice we refrained from making any jokes about whales on the beach … see, we’ve matured.
The Chris Christie memes from this are pretty good pic.twitter.com/jR3jhDKj5m
— 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) July 4, 2017
Two rules in life: keep your sense of humor and stay outta jail.
Just gonna leave this here. #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/DDSq5foKed
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 3, 2017
More true than funny.
https://t.co/IYL0azXLPl
From Here to Insolvency: #ChrisChristie #beachgate #ChristiesShutdown 🐳
This is a 🐳 of a dumb move@AceofSpadesHQ pic.twitter.com/t9c5M7W8DQ
— Evi L. Bloggerlady (@MsEBL) July 3, 2017
His feet are getting wet!
#ChrisChristie latest: Two Presidents and a Governor walk into a bar pic.twitter.com/eJgR5D1k5J
— Paul Jarvis (@jarvis_this) July 3, 2017
The look on Trump’s face actually makes this one hilarious.
Life is like a few too many boxes of chocolate. #beachgate #chrischristie pic.twitter.com/bzLUdOrWVb
— Russ Alberts (@yournameisruss) July 3, 2017
Life IS like a box of chocolates.
Whoops I made this by accident #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/okUm9Ca32r
— iNexsus (@iNexsus) July 3, 2017
Whoops indeed.
Chris Christie was not at the closed New Jersey beach. pic.twitter.com/glzYZjxXnI
— Jeremy Nothingberger (@jeremynewberger) July 3, 2017
Thanks for the laughs, Chris Christie.
Related:
‘That’s JUST my game.’ Val Kilmer’s Happy Fourth tweet inspires ‘HOLLIDAY’ hilarity
HERP-A-DERP! Sean Spicer parody lights Lefty wackos UP for a hilarious and Happy 4th of July