Chris Christie hasn’t trended this much since he sold his political soul and became Trump’s personal french-fry boy … which doesn’t say much for the New Jersey Governor. He’s gone from being a powerhouse for the GOP to being a guy covered in cheeseburgers on a beach.

Oh sad yet HILARIOUS 2017.

There are dozens and dozens of Beach Christie Photoshops on Twitter, we pulled just a handful of our favorites:

Be sure to leave early enough to get a good spot! @_wintergirl93 #CookOutDosAndDonts pic.twitter.com/aRiStE0P7l — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) July 3, 2017

So many cheeseburger, so little time.

OUR EYES! THEY BURN!

The Sleeper Has Awakened! #ChrisChristie #dune H/T @PolyfoamPontiff < his idea & it cracked me up so tell him TY if you laugh. pic.twitter.com/jBl9Ey5IwC — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 3, 2017

Nerd humor … heh.

Chris Christie is a MODERN DAY GOVERNOR. pic.twitter.com/GxcqU2t5rv — Uncommon Sense (@MeosoFunny) July 3, 2017

HAAAAAA!

Chris Christie really getting around today pic.twitter.com/FOJTltRumR — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 4, 2017

Please notice we refrained from making any jokes about whales on the beach … see, we’ve matured.

The Chris Christie memes from this are pretty good pic.twitter.com/jR3jhDKj5m — 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) July 4, 2017

Two rules in life: keep your sense of humor and stay outta jail.

More true than funny.

His feet are getting wet!

#ChrisChristie latest: Two Presidents and a Governor walk into a bar pic.twitter.com/eJgR5D1k5J — Paul Jarvis (@jarvis_this) July 3, 2017

The look on Trump’s face actually makes this one hilarious.

Life is like a few too many boxes of chocolate. #beachgate #chrischristie pic.twitter.com/bzLUdOrWVb — Russ Alberts (@yournameisruss) July 3, 2017

Life IS like a box of chocolates.

Whoops indeed.

Chris Christie was not at the closed New Jersey beach. pic.twitter.com/glzYZjxXnI — Jeremy Nothingberger (@jeremynewberger) July 3, 2017

Thanks for the laughs, Chris Christie.

