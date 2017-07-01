Gosh Jake, maybe if the media would stop spending 99% of its time attacking the president he wouldn’t have to defend himself so much. You know, you guys could just cover the actual news?

Because the media has been so good about covering all of these topics as well, right?

We’re surprised he even mentioned ‘how to deal with debt;’ where were these concerns under Obama?

Wait, never mind.

Oh BROTHER.

Obsessing over Trump’s tweets does nothing to inform the country of actual news … this goes both ways folks.

Right.

Oof.

Sadly the odds are he doesn’t see it, otherwise he wouldn’t have opened himself and other outlets up to such easy counter-attacks.

Heh.

