Gosh Jake, maybe if the media would stop spending 99% of its time attacking the president he wouldn’t have to defend himself so much. You know, you guys could just cover the actual news?

More than 10% of tweets fr @realDonaldTrump as president have been attacking journalists. Far fewer discussing troops, opioid crisis, Syria — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 1, 2017

Because the media has been so good about covering all of these topics as well, right?

Flip that around to how many journalists tweets have attacked Trump and not focused on Syria, Opioid crisis, #KatesLaw — Tasha Stevens (@tstevensradio) July 1, 2017

2/ …North Korea, Assad, punishment of Russia for election interference, how to deal with debt/deficit, famine in Africa, education, … — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 1, 2017

We’re surprised he even mentioned ‘how to deal with debt;’ where were these concerns under Obama?

Wait, never mind.

4/ attacking media does nothing for the troop in harm's way, the hungry child in Appalachia or inner city, the unemployed factory worker. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 1, 2017

Oh BROTHER.

Obsessing over Trump’s tweets does nothing to inform the country of actual news … this goes both ways folks.

But God bless America to all of you, including @realDonaldTrump, and Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WeHxYstQIk — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 1, 2017

Right.

More than 10% of tweets fr @realDonaldTrump as president have been attacking journalists. Far fewer discussing troops, opioid crisis, Syria pic.twitter.com/4WwiyLGEg1 — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 1, 2017

Oof.

What % of @CNN & #MSM coverage r attacks on Trump & his Admin vs reports on policies & agenda? Stop crying foul when YOU are worse offender. — Ready For Change! (@ConservTXmom) July 1, 2017

And the left wing media & politicians are talking about what? Thought so!! Haha — Mephibosheth (@Az61Ronin) July 1, 2017

90 percent of ABC news is about Trump, while ignoring Kate's Law so don't bother assuming that you have the high road. — FeistyMonk (@FeistyMonk) July 1, 2017

More than 10% of "journalist" coverage has been attacking Trump. Far fewer discussing troops, opioid crisis, Syria. See the connection? — ᖇεɗ ᑭίιι ᖇεѵσιutίση (@RedPillRe) July 1, 2017

Sadly the odds are he doesn’t see it, otherwise he wouldn’t have opened himself and other outlets up to such easy counter-attacks.

Sounds like someone has a case of the Mondays. — Ahmed Al Bundy (@PornPops69) July 1, 2017

Heh.

Related:

‘Try covering ACTUAL NEWS.’ Ted Cruz NAILS untrustworthy media for pushing ‘lefty political agenda’