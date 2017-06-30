As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week Cosmo released on article on the various women who could run for president, and that their list only included women of a certain political persuasion.

Guess which one.

Of course no one is all that surprised that Cosmo isn’t interested in promoting women like Nikki Haley, but to see it in black and white?

Cosmopolitan List of First Female President Ignores Conservative Women | National Review https://t.co/Ij06Ubqce9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 29, 2017

Bingo.

Man, Ted Cruz could tweet that the sky is blue and Lefty SJWs would come screaming out of the woodwork to condemn him … which is what makes his Twitter feed so much fun.

For example:

This is for the 2020 race, why would they show Republicans? I mean, unless you don't want Trump to seek re-election? — Veronica Belmont (@Veronica) June 29, 2017

Why not? There is no guarantee of a second term and if a Conservative woman was a better choice?

Your sexism is showing.

So, what you're saying is that you want them to speculate which conservative women would and could take the nomination from the incumbent? — Robby Hesselbrock (@rdhesselbrock) June 29, 2017

Read what he tweeted.

What he’s saying is that Cosmo ignored Conservative women, and it wasn’t because it was the 2020 election they were talking about, it was because they truly dislike women who think differently from them.

lol..I came here to see if you would actually man up and comment on our President's tweets. I guess not. — Jan Delicata (@JanDelicata) June 29, 2017

Huh?

These people.

y'all r experts at media bias. only listen to or "@" fox news. — Ita Cortinas (@ItaCortinas) June 29, 2017

Ugh, clip your string chatty Kathy, we’ve heard the Fox News blathering for over a decade now.

I'd love to see your list of Conservative women that could run for president in 2020!! Be a leader, support and mentor these women. — Julie Zuniga (@ThisIsJulieZ) June 29, 2017

Not a terrible idea.

This is unfair and you both know it. In 2020 DJT will likely run for reelection so there will be no primary. Therefore no conservative women — Lola (@RowLolaRow) June 29, 2017

No guarantee of anything – what’s unfair is this person would make an excuse for Cosmo to deliberately leave out an entire group of women.

Related:

CNN’s ‘New Day’ producer subject of latest James O’Keefe video, says voters are ‘stupid as sh*t’