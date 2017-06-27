‘So much for diversity’! Notice anyone missing from Cosmo’s list of potential woman presidents?

Posted at 3:36 pm on June 27, 2017 by Sarah D.

The presidential election was nearly eight months ago now, but Cosmo’s still not over the fact that Hillary lost. So they’re trying to process it in their own special way:

Rebecca Nelson writes:

When Hillary Clinton won the election on Nov. 8, 2016 — and it was certain she was going to win — she would take the stage at New York City’s Javits Center, a building made entirely of glass. As she and women across the country celebrated her shattering the highest glass ceiling, confetti designed to look like shards of glass would rain down from the literal glass ceiling.

The confetti never fell, of course. Her supporters — especially women — were crushed that she lost. America would not have a woman president yet.

But women might not have to wait too much longer. Unlike past elections, where one woman competed in the primaries against a gaggle of men, this time, there’s a slew of eminently qualified women waiting to run. Here are seven women to watch leading up to the 2020 election.

And those seven women are — drumroll, please — Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Duckworth, Sheryl Sandberg, and Oprah. Because of course Oprah.

But we can’t seem to shake this feeling that there are still some women missing from that list. Wonder why that is.

Oh:

This is highly problematic, Cosmo. In more ways than one:

