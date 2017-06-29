Note, the editor of this piece was blocked years ago by John Cusack … it’s been so long ago she can’t remember what it was about, but looking at his ridiculous timeline it was probably something pretty harmless that set him off.

Oh, and he also has Twitchy blocked.

Just sayin’.

With tweets like these, it’s hard to believe Cusack would be so easily flustered (no, not really):

Says the rude jackass …

Trending

Ummm just FYI, she is like the NICEST person on Twitter.

No joke.

Wil Wheaton also has an itchy block finger.

He will.

Nobody important.

Good flick except for the weepy ending … meh.

Ha!

Just call him the King of all Blocks.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blockJohn Cusacktwitter