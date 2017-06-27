OMG ERIC TRUMP GOT A HAIRCUT!!!

Literally. Hitler.

*eye roll*

Eric Trump's new haircut reminds Twitter of a certain white nationalist https://t.co/ueRvWbCvfG pic.twitter.com/a10FX2tlYu — HuffPost Lifestyle (@HPLifestyle) June 26, 2017

Forget that thousands (millions) of men and WOMEN have the same haircut, he’s a Trump so of course that immediately makes him a NAZI.

WOW! That haircut is so damning. Stay vigilant people! Here are some other confirmed #Racists pic.twitter.com/idIKPIkBUG — Aaron Lee Mathis (@aaronlmathis) June 26, 2017

That Beckham chap is one hot Nazi.

Heh.

Really? Can the guy get a haircut without being compared to a nazi? — Melissa Long (@FtWayneMel) June 26, 2017

Apparently not if he’s a Trump.

Or Miley, Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Scarlett Johansson, Fantasia, Pink, etc it's called an "undercut" you morons. https://t.co/aGG0C9Oxgo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2017

Calling these people morons is an insult to morons everywhere.

Shorter @HPLifestyle: Your undercut is literally Hitler. — James Swick (@jamesbswick) June 26, 2017

Literally.

HuffPo's ridiculous & petty post about a guys haircut reminds Twitter just how small, useless & irrelevant HuffPo has become. — Vern Demerest —✈ (@TxAv8r) June 26, 2017

I guess Mark Harmon must be a white supremacist too! pic.twitter.com/64osMGhDCu — Eric Johnson #ORPUW (@Ejbocfan) June 27, 2017

And another damn fine good looking supremacist at that.

You have to wonder if HuffPost is deliberately playing stupid at this point … seriously.

every little kid on a soccer field — Jesse Stovall (@jessestovall) June 26, 2017

Not to mention this editor’s son.