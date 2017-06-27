OMG ERIC TRUMP GOT A HAIRCUT!!!
Literally. Hitler.
*eye roll*
Eric Trump's new haircut reminds Twitter of a certain white nationalist https://t.co/ueRvWbCvfG pic.twitter.com/a10FX2tlYu
— HuffPost Lifestyle (@HPLifestyle) June 26, 2017
Forget that thousands (millions) of men and WOMEN have the same haircut, he’s a Trump so of course that immediately makes him a NAZI.
WOW! That haircut is so damning.
Stay vigilant people!
Here are some other confirmed #Racists pic.twitter.com/idIKPIkBUG
— Aaron Lee Mathis (@aaronlmathis) June 26, 2017
That Beckham chap is one hot Nazi.
Heh.
Really? Can the guy get a haircut without being compared to a nazi?
— Melissa Long (@FtWayneMel) June 26, 2017
Apparently not if he’s a Trump.
Or Miley, Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Scarlett Johansson, Fantasia, Pink, etc it's called an "undercut" you morons. https://t.co/aGG0C9Oxgo
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2017
Calling these people morons is an insult to morons everywhere.
Shorter @HPLifestyle: Your undercut is literally Hitler.
— James Swick (@jamesbswick) June 26, 2017
Literally.
HuffPo's ridiculous & petty post about a guys haircut reminds Twitter just how small, useless & irrelevant HuffPo has become.
— Vern Demerest —✈ (@TxAv8r) June 26, 2017
I guess Mark Harmon must be a white supremacist too! pic.twitter.com/64osMGhDCu
— Eric Johnson #ORPUW (@Ejbocfan) June 27, 2017
And another damn fine good looking supremacist at that.
You have to wonder if HuffPost is deliberately playing stupid at this point … seriously.
every little kid on a soccer field
— Jesse Stovall (@jessestovall) June 26, 2017
Not to mention this editor’s son.