Oh Mashable. All we can do is shake our heads at you for this one …
Zero Self-Awareness: A Play in Three Acts. pic.twitter.com/yssyUxCi3a
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 24, 2017
Nothing like ‘corporate America’ shaming the rest of ‘corporate America’ for exploiting LGBTQ pride while using a rainbow avi. This has become all too relevant as companies see who can pander to certain groups the most, which is ultimately the sad reality of a country trying to constantly out-victim itself.
Meanwhile the rest of us who still use our brains react like this:
— LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) June 25, 2017
— RandomGuy (@RandomGuyStuff) June 24, 2017
Narrow-mindedness of #PC culture makes everyone compete 2B th most offended outcast.
No good deed goes unpunished.
Totally #Unsustainable.
— Tracy Hernandez (@Organics4Free) June 25, 2017
So much bingo! It’s all about which group can claim the biggest victimhood and oppression so corporations can pander for their dollars.
Yup.
So much self-esteem
So little self awareness
— Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) June 24, 2017
This may actually be written on the pride flag somewhere.
LGBTQ+ Yeah, don't sponsor and resonate us corporate america.
CA: Arighty. (shrugs)
LGBTQ+ Our message doesn't reach as far as it used to.
— Old Turkey (@Corduroyalist) June 24, 2017
Ha!
