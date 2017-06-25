Oh Mashable. All we can do is shake our heads at you for this one …

Zero Self-Awareness: A Play in Three Acts. pic.twitter.com/yssyUxCi3a — neontaster (@neontaster) June 24, 2017

Nothing like ‘corporate America’ shaming the rest of ‘corporate America’ for exploiting LGBTQ pride while using a rainbow avi. This has become all too relevant as companies see who can pander to certain groups the most, which is ultimately the sad reality of a country trying to constantly out-victim itself.

Meanwhile the rest of us who still use our brains react like this:

Narrow-mindedness of #PC culture makes everyone compete 2B th most offended outcast. No good deed goes unpunished. Totally #Unsustainable. — Tracy Hernandez (@Organics4Free) June 25, 2017

So much bingo! It’s all about which group can claim the biggest victimhood and oppression so corporations can pander for their dollars.

Yup.

So much self-esteem

So little self awareness — Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) June 24, 2017

This may actually be written on the pride flag somewhere.

LGBTQ+ Yeah, don't sponsor and resonate us corporate america.

CA: Arighty. (shrugs)

LGBTQ+ Our message doesn't reach as far as it used to. — Old Turkey (@Corduroyalist) June 24, 2017

Ha!

