Jesus called, Patricia. He would appreciate if you would stop exploiting him. Kthxbai.

In fact, that goes for all of you Democrats who are suddenly pretending you care about what Jesus would or wouldn’t do – get it together, will ya’?

Sheesh.

Imagine if Jesus had a preexisting condition. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 19, 2017

Umm … what?

And in the 2nd coming he died because he couldn't get healthcare. I wonder who would be chosen for the rapture then… — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 20, 2017

That’s not how any of this works, Patricia.

Well technically he could just heal himself https://t.co/JziEfquc45 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2017

RIGHT? Seriously, Jesus WAS the son of God and had the ability to heal people. If Jesus were around health care wouldn’t even be an issue, but go ahead Patricia, you be you.

I love how the left likes Jesus when it's convenient. — Janice 🏃‍♀️ (@jannyfayray) June 20, 2017

Preexisting condition, like being the Son of God & sent to die for your sins so you could know God, that kind of condition? — Daniel (@danielwesley0) June 20, 2017

Yeah, Patricia, you MIGHT not want to go there, just sayin’.

Must you educate yourself on Christs word on foreigners https://t.co/40NDfrmei5 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 20, 2017

BUUUUUT she went there, again.

Imagine if Progressives realized Jesus didn't tax a soul to heal the sick or petition the State to have his agenda enacted. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) June 20, 2017

Shhh … they still think he was a Socialist.

Heh.

Jesus never asked the government to help people, he asked people to give away their wealth to help each other. #LookInTheMirror — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) June 20, 2017

Write a check, Patricia.

And curtain.

