Poor Seth Rogen.

Seems Rob Schneider blocked the SJW ‘comedian’ / actor and he didn’t take it very well.

Gosh Seth, maybe he got tired of your annoying, boring, progressive BS like the rest of us.

Just spitballin’ here.

Seems Seth’s tiny ego just couldn’t take the block because he went after Rob’s family:

Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? pic.twitter.com/v7Udqq1Yz2 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 17, 2017

Dude.

Weak.

Of course what else should we expect from the Left when they feel slighted?

Besides Rob’s own timeline makes Seth look doubly stupid, check out the Father’s Day tweets:

To my gorgeous ladies!

You make every day feel like Father's Day!

Te amo❤️

HAPPY DAD'S DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/V3IBDV1mNW — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

Love it!

Happy Father's Day to my lovely husband @RobSchneider Thanks for giving me two amazing girls!!! pic.twitter.com/ZE6FX3ssFc — Patricia Maya (@realpatriciasch) June 18, 2017

Such a gorgeous family.

Seems pretty happy to us … unlike fussy-britches Seth Rogen.

Related:

Kathy Griffin sends 1st tweet on Father’s Day following weeks-long silence after ugly attack on Trump

‘REPULSIVE double standard’: J.K. Rowling gets decimated over NASTY Finsbury Park attack tweet