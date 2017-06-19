As Twitchy readers know, Seth Rogen had his panties in a wad after Rob Schneider blocked him on Twitter. He threw a small tantrum where he dissed Rob’s family and made an ass of himself.

When it came to Rob Schneider’s attention that Seth was upset, he unblocked him (guess that makes him the adult in the room):

Dear @Sethrogen I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

Awwwww.

Yet no response from Rogen.

So he tried again.

Dear Seth,

You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!

Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!

ILOVED"TheEnd" — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

This thing on?

It wouldn’t be such a big deal if Seth hadn’t thrown such a hissy fit about the block in the first place.

Dear Seth,

And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You're right, he is dreamy!

Your pal once again,

Rob — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 18, 2017

From what we can tell though, Seth has yet to answer Rob or acknowledge that he went out of his way to make friends.

Typical.

