As Twitchy readers know, Seth Rogen had his panties in a wad after Rob Schneider blocked him on Twitter. He threw a small tantrum where he dissed Rob’s family and made an ass of himself.

When it came to Rob Schneider’s attention that Seth was upset, he unblocked him (guess that makes him the adult in the room):

Trending

Awwwww.

Yet no response from Rogen.

So he tried again.

This thing on?

It wouldn’t be such a big deal if Seth hadn’t thrown such a hissy fit about the block in the first place.

From what we can tell though, Seth has yet to answer Rob or acknowledge that he went out of his way to make friends.

Typical.

Related:

‘D*ck move, Rogen’: Seth Rogen tantrums after Rob Schneider blocks him, attacks his family

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James FrancoRob SchneiderSeth Rogen