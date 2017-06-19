Gosh, if a pill could really help Hillary Clinton figure out she’s overstayed her welcome … we’d invest.

She’s a SERIOUS lingerer.

That’s why Greg Gutfeld’s ‘Lingerex’ is absolutely perfect:

“Was the last call invented for you?”

Trending

*snort*

Man, there’s a pill for whatever ails ya’ these days.

Just keeps hanging around, right?

Not a bad idea – seems to work for kindergartners.

Seriously, THIS was comedy. Maybe SNL and comedians like Kathy Griffin should take a few pointers from Greg.

Related:

Kathy Griffin sends 1st tweet on Father’s Day following weeks-long silence after ugly attack on Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: greg gutfeldHillary ClintonLingerex