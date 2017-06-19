Gosh, if a pill could really help Hillary Clinton figure out she’s overstayed her welcome … we’d invest.

She’s a SERIOUS lingerer.

That’s why Greg Gutfeld’s ‘Lingerex’ is absolutely perfect:

Do you linger around too long? Never know it's time to leave the party? Our newest sponsor, Lingerex, has the solution for you! #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/DUC6rmgr6A — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) June 18, 2017

“Was the last call invented for you?”

*snort*

Blamitol was my favorite. Keep up the good work Mr. G!! — Tony Lee (@lee02490176) June 19, 2017

Man, there’s a pill for whatever ails ya’ these days.

Just keeps hanging around, right?

My sister just turns off the lights. It does work. — Craig Levitt (@CraigNLevitt) June 18, 2017

Not a bad idea – seems to work for kindergartners.

Seriously, THIS was comedy. Maybe SNL and comedians like Kathy Griffin should take a few pointers from Greg.

Related:

Kathy Griffin sends 1st tweet on Father’s Day following weeks-long silence after ugly attack on Trump