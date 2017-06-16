But guns are bad, m’kay?

Homeowner, neighbor held inmates at gunpoint until police could get to the house: https://t.co/APkS8PM4AV pic.twitter.com/OHvfoQhiyM — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 16, 2017

This story proving guns are used for self-defense is very inconvenient for gun-grabbers attempting to exploit the shooting in Alexandria earlier this week. Hard to push the ‘evil guns’ narrative when twice in one week, good guys with guns saved the day.

Charles C.W. Cooke gets it:

Yet another one of these that never happens. https://t.co/qUBPQJGuHG — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

According to the ‘Guns Are Evil Cult,’ nope, never happens.

Anecdotal evidence. Self defense gun use is rare. — JSteinthal (@JSteinthal) June 16, 2017

We’re not sure anecdotal means what she thinks it means.

It is not. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

Short. Simple. Brutal.

Statistics say otherwise. — JSteinthal (@JSteinthal) June 16, 2017

Ummm … nope.

They do not. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

See, what he said.

Even if we take at face value the gun-control-activist-approved lowball figures, which I don’t, they’re still high. https://t.co/EwK3g7AUNF — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

Read the last paragraph — JSteinthal (@JSteinthal) June 16, 2017

Maybe she should just stop while she’s not too far behind?

That’s an opinion. Do you understand the difference? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

D’oh!

We tried to warn her.

Totally worth all those kids who shoot each other or themselves with firearms — Nikhil (@ExNikhilo) June 16, 2017

Oh FFS.

More facts! Oh noez!

“I’m sure glad I was armed when two killers came by.”

“Let me find statistics that show it’d be better overall if you were dead.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

While it would of course not be better for the person killed, the gun control lobby would exploit it for all it’s worth.

(Statistics that aren’t there, but that’s less important to me than the psychotic, statist impulse.) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

BUT GUNS! TRUMP! ELEVENTY!

Not that home owners NEVER protect themselves with their own weapons – Just that WAY more often they end up shot by their own guns — LiveLikeARep (@LikeRepublican) June 16, 2017

Oh boy.

That is laughably false. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

We snickered a little.

This is a conspiracy theory peddled by the historically illiterate. https://t.co/YUwy5jyppB — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

If these people would just read something other than Harry Potter and Huffington Post they’d be so much better off.

Do you also tweet every accidental gun death that happens ? — TrumpsMegaHair (@TrumpsMegaHair) June 16, 2017

Dude.

No, because nobody is running around saying “there are no accidental gun deaths.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 16, 2017

And boom.

Figuratively of course.

