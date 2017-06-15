Take cover everyone, Lefty Twitter, feminists and SJWs are gonna BLOW …

the modern Democratic Party is a Hillary Clinton RT for an ad for a $150 million movie on top of an ad for a hedge fund. pic.twitter.com/tJFt3TBGY5 — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) June 15, 2017

We read a LOT of funny tweets about Hillary Clinton (and Donald Trump, full disclosure), but this may well be one of our favorite Hillary tweets in a long while. Forget that we’re quite frankly sick and tired of the constant feminist drivel around Wonder Woman, this is just so spot on for the Democratic Party of 2017.

Truth hurts.

Maybe the bull and Wonder Girl will fall in love and make a beautiful minotaur. — Smittie (@smittie61984) June 15, 2017

Umm … please no.

Your mentions look incredible rn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 15, 2017

They are HILARIOUS, indeed.

Glad my followers are all degenerate filth because you're getting attacked but when I tweet stuff like this I just get e-high fives — Woko Haram (@Wokieleaksalt) June 15, 2017

Let’s hear it for the deplorables!

RIP your mentions — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 15, 2017

Amen.

Here are just a few examples of the nonsense Kaczynski encountered for being honest:

A better twitter update would have given me the ability to block all males in general … — Kaycee ⚢ Nightfire (@KcNightfire) June 15, 2017

says a guy who gets his paycheck from CNN — Down Punxx (@downpunxx) June 15, 2017

Umm … k?

that is accurate I do get a paycheck from CNN. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) June 15, 2017

Ha!

You should have just stopped at "says a guy". pic.twitter.com/FHE44fQMcH — Lori S (@coalsmom) June 15, 2017

*sigh*

This take is poorly thought out on so many levels. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 15, 2017

Wow, this chick was REALLY upset. Oh wait …

Imagine being this stupid… — KamalaHarrisHive (@dilemmv) June 15, 2017

K.

dumbest tweet of the day, congrats — Sandra (@bathyspheres) June 15, 2017

BEST tweet of the day, fixed it for her.

lol at all the useless white boys who think it is somehow deep to say the dem party is a tweet about Wonder Woman. — Sandra (@bathyspheres) June 15, 2017

Useless white boys. *smh*

The saddest part is thes folks don’t realize they just proved his tweet right; but what the Hell, it’s only Twitter.

Related:

‘Like you give a CRAP!’ Sean Spicer parody makes Lefties even CRAZIER after Alexandria shooting