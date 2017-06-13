So they released a new Pride flag today in Philadelphia that included the rainbow plus a brown and a black stripe; apparently already having every color in the rainbow represented was somehow racist.

Or something.

But apparently LGBTQ isn’t segregated ENOUGH so they want to label that population by skin color now. What did we expect when the Left’s agenda has become nothing more than who can claim the most victimhood?

Guy Benson, who happens to be a gay Conservative, tweeted THIS about the new pride flag:

Damn right! That whole white stripe was a real issue … oh wait.

The rainbow is about inclusion, but in the world of identity politics that’s not enough.

Wonder when they’ll figure out that creating more segregation within a seemingly segregated community in this country is a bad thing.

We won’t hold our breath.

