So they released a new Pride flag today in Philadelphia that included the rainbow plus a brown and a black stripe; apparently already having every color in the rainbow represented was somehow racist.

Or something.

Philadelphia has unveiled a new pride flag with black and brown stripes to represent LGBT people of color https://t.co/U42hN0DjW7 pic.twitter.com/v2cwKNVgDJ — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2017

Really really stupid. It's a fucking rainbow, there's no brown in a rainbow. And while we're at it, where's the colors representing whites? — 🐇 (@VeeVee) June 13, 2017

But apparently LGBTQ isn’t segregated ENOUGH so they want to label that population by skin color now. What did we expect when the Left’s agenda has become nothing more than who can claim the most victimhood?

Yes black LGBT ppl never existed without this — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 13, 2017

Guy Benson, who happens to be a gay Conservative, tweeted THIS about the new pride flag:

A long time comin'! That white stripe was pretty privil…oh 🤔 https://t.co/P1wrKTsaeX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 13, 2017

Damn right! That whole white stripe was a real issue … oh wait.

Ironically they DO represent diversity of skin tones, among other things. Not specific ones, but the rainbow represents that gay people — Zell (@ZellTietj) June 13, 2017

The rainbow is about inclusion, but in the world of identity politics that’s not enough.

Wonder when they’ll figure out that creating more segregation within a seemingly segregated community in this country is a bad thing.

We won’t hold our breath.