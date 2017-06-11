Saturday morning, Salon tweeted out a story about Ice Cube accusing Bill O’Reilly of sounding like a redneck trucker.
Forget that truckers keep this country going so the insult sucked anyway, but Salon had the wrong Bill.
Couldn’t happen to a “nicer” publication. *snort*
Idiots at @salon screws up it's own headline @billoreilly? You mean Bill Maher. Oops and now deleted. pic.twitter.com/hCxyey26z6
— Lisa Lou (@Lis_aLouu) June 10, 2017
Someone’s bias is showing …
So they deleted the tweet and reposted this; notice they removed the redneck trucker bit as well.
Ice Cube drops some truths to Bill Maher after last week's racial slur https://t.co/jXCxZKxXYe
— Salon (@Salon) June 10, 2017
Because you know, all ‘Bills’ look alike and all truckers are rednecks.
These people.
Hey @Salon that's Bill Maher, not O'Reilly,, but I guess all redneck truckers look alike to you
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 10, 2017
Editor’s note: Typically we do not include our own tweets but this editor was one of a handful of people who caught the deleted tweet because she’s a Twitter maniac.
Apparently they agreed.
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 10, 2017
They deleted it … sadly they didn’t delete it for the right reasons though.
'Replace the Democrats in Congress with the first random truckers to drive by, our country would be saved.
— Mr.Gates (@Mister_Gates) June 10, 2017
A to the men.
Proof that bigotry is bad except when it's ok.
— Poochini🎻 (@coopernumpy) June 10, 2017
Exactly. Bigotry and racism are totally hilarious when the right people are bigoted and racist … right Salon?
Related:
‘This a f*ckin’ joke?!’ London Police commissioner is PROUD of diversity of those killed in terror attack https://t.co/26AlI1ly6g
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 11, 2017