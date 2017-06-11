Saturday morning, Salon tweeted out a story about Ice Cube accusing Bill O’Reilly of sounding like a redneck trucker.

Forget that truckers keep this country going so the insult sucked anyway, but Salon had the wrong Bill.

Couldn’t happen to a “nicer” publication. *snort*

Idiots at @salon screws up it's own headline @billoreilly? You mean Bill Maher. Oops and now deleted. pic.twitter.com/hCxyey26z6 — Lisa Lou (@Lis_aLouu) June 10, 2017

Someone’s bias is showing …

So they deleted the tweet and reposted this; notice they removed the redneck trucker bit as well.

Ice Cube drops some truths to Bill Maher after last week's racial slur https://t.co/jXCxZKxXYe — Salon (@Salon) June 10, 2017

Because you know, all ‘Bills’ look alike and all truckers are rednecks.

These people.

Hey @Salon that's Bill Maher, not O'Reilly,, but I guess all redneck truckers look alike to you — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 10, 2017

Editor’s note: Typically we do not include our own tweets but this editor was one of a handful of people who caught the deleted tweet because she’s a Twitter maniac.

Apparently they agreed. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 10, 2017

They deleted it … sadly they didn’t delete it for the right reasons though.

'Replace the Democrats in Congress with the first random truckers to drive by, our country would be saved. — Mr.Gates (@Mister_Gates) June 10, 2017

A to the men.

Proof that bigotry is bad except when it's ok. — Poochini🎻 (@coopernumpy) June 10, 2017

Exactly. Bigotry and racism are totally hilarious when the right people are bigoted and racist … right Salon?

