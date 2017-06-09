Hillary Clinton sent Lauren Duca, a Teen Vogue writer, a letter smooching up to her for having a voice on an Internet that is super unfriendly to women.

We can’t make this up.

The Internet attacks Trump and his family 24/7 but tell us more about how it’s unfriendly to women:

Hillary Clinton writes to Teen Vogue contributor: "The Internet is not a friendly place for women" https://t.co/5rXbhVIsRY pic.twitter.com/C5xoF5uow1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2017

Her voice is SO important.

Awwww … Remember who she is?

We do.

"When they go low, we g–I hope the President dies in a plane crash because he's a Republican!" @LaurenDuca https://t.co/q3AdtdmeHQ pic.twitter.com/OTp92D9ekT — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 20, 2017

Lauren knows all ABOUT making the Internet an unfriendly place.

Last month, @laurenduca found humor in the thought of Trump dying in a plane crash. @HillaryClinton thanks her for her 'poise' pic.twitter.com/gvD8Mn9ZpF — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 9, 2017

Hillary must not understand what poise means?

Oh God, more victimhood… — Alec Leamas (@seattlejingo) June 9, 2017

It’s all the know how to do, man.

Hillary trying to stay relevant . — Janet Crow (@crow_janet) June 9, 2017

Yup, she is DESPERATE to stay relevant and will use anything and anyone to do so.

Sadly Lauren doesn’t seem to understand that.

If the editor of this piece rolls her eyes anymore they’ll end up looking behind her …

