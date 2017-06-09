Hillary Clinton sent Lauren Duca, a Teen Vogue writer, a letter smooching up to her for having a voice on an Internet that is super unfriendly to women.

We can’t make this up.

The Internet attacks Trump and his family 24/7 but tell us more about how it’s unfriendly to women:

Her voice is SO important.

Awwww … Remember who she is?

We do.

Lauren knows all ABOUT making the Internet an unfriendly place.

Hillary must not understand what poise means?

It’s all the know how to do, man.

Yup, she is DESPERATE to stay relevant and will use anything and anyone to do so.

Sadly Lauren doesn’t seem to understand that.

If the editor of this piece rolls her eyes anymore they’ll end up looking behind her …

