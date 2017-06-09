Remember when Chelsea Clinton was sharing “research” that showed climate change causes diabetes? Good times.

Now she’s sharing more “research,” which just sounds a lot like common sense to us but hey, we’re not Hillary’s daughter looking to make political points on Twitter.

Research again confirms kids pay more attention in class & better retain what they're taught when they're not hungry https://t.co/USnUyctStI — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 7, 2017

Sure. Kids do better when they’re not tired, when they have clean clothes, when they take vitamins – like any human being, when their needs are met they will do better.

Why we need “research” to tell us this, we’ll never know.

Then we saw why Chelsea REALLY shared this story:

Agreed. Sadly, many Republicans continue to argue against free school lunches & breakfasts & against nutritional support for families — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 8, 2017

SADLY REPUBLICANS WANT TO STARVE CHILDREN, KICK PUPPIES AND PUT OLD PEOPLE IN THE STREETS!

Holy Hell, are you kidding?!

Understanding that government’s role is not feeding people is not sad or being mean or being stingy, it’s called being realistic. When government provides your most basic needs (IE food) you are never really free.

Because the parents should be able to pitch in and not rely on the school for everything. It becomes an entitlement. You're WAY out of touch — Nicholas T Charlton (@nick_charlton) June 9, 2017

Not to mention Michelle Obama basically ruined the school lunch program with her so-called “healthy menu” that ended up starving kids because they didn’t want to eat cardboard covered in kale.

.@ChelseaClinton Taking the cost away from the people eating lunch doesn't make the lunch free. It just means other people have to pay 4 it. — Jack Flanagan (@jackeverton97) June 9, 2017

Democrats are VERY generous … with other people’s money.

