Poor Kurt Eichenwald, he really does seem to be a delicate flower. Why is he ranting about Tucker bringing him up if he doesn’t watch the show or care what Tucker says?

Because clearly he DOES care; check out this multi-tweet rant:

Apparently, @TuckerCarlson brought me up on his show last night. I wouldnt know. Like most ppl now, I dont watch it. https://t.co/j287KfUuxv — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

But Kurt is fussy enough to give him PLENTY of attention on his timeline (attention we might add that Tucker seems to have completely ignored):

Which reminds me, time to satisfy the demands of @TuckerCarlson's fan boys and list more from my "Tucker Carlson Falsehoods" notebook: — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

Huh? Is this another one of those animated gif things?

…Tucker Carlson, M.D., told his viewers there was "no chance" Hillary had pneumonia, failing to mention doctors letter saying just that… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

Is he really still going on about this?

…a few more. @RepAdamSchiff offered Tucker analysis of intel hed seen, which Tucker hadnt, he declared, w/ no sources, Schiff was wrong… — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

So?

…that statement by @RepAdamSchiff since been confirmed repeatedly, including in Jan intel report. Tucker never told his audience he lied. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

Dude is RAMBLING.

..last 4 today. In August 2009, Tucker called TARP, passed during Bush Admin, "Obama's bailout" and refused to stop lying when corrected. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

Again, if Kurt doesn’t care about Tucker or watch his show how does he know all of this and WHY is he ranting about it?

…so Tuckie-Tuck, keep coming after me. I love it. Keeps reminding me 2 tweet the lies uve told in the past & expose u for the hack u are.. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

Tuckie-Tuck? Is that tough guy talk? (Note, this editor just about shot coffee out of her nose)

…and sorry ur ratings collapsing. Looks like this will be the next failure 2 add to your list of career disasters. https://t.co/UPay0Y76dc — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 7, 2017

A Salon article.

Wow.

This rant was stupid.

Now, there are rumors floating around Twitter that imagery was shared that showed a questionable ‘tab’ open on Eichenwald’s computer screen when he was sharing hate mail he received that he all but blamed on Tucker. BUT since we can’t prove the imagery wasn’t manipulated we aren’t sharing it …

Then again:

holy shit that eichenwald hentai thing is real and it’s still on his feed — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 8, 2017