As Twitchy readers know, Kurt Eichenwald has had a rough day between trolling Tucker Carlson and tweeting an image that showed a questionable tab open about ‘tentacle porn.’ This editor was hesitant at first to share the exact topic of said tab because she wasn’t sure it was true … and then Eichenwald doubled down and explained WHY the tab was open.

So either he was proving ‘tentacle porn’ exists to his wife (which was his claim) OR he’s got “interesting” tastes.

Something.

Yeah.

On that note, back in March, Eichenwald was trolling the GOP about ISP’s selling browser history and as you can see, this tweet did not age well.

Hahahaha! I think it applies to the weird Japanese stuff too Kurt 😂🤣 (CC: @PolitiBunny) pic.twitter.com/hLrUoObEpr — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) June 8, 2017

Oh karma, you cheeky monkey you.

Jim Comey: I'm gonna dominate the news cycle today

Kurt Eichenwald: Hold my tentacle — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 8, 2017

And curtain.

Related: