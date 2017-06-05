Shannon Watts didn’t even wait for the bodies to cool in the Orlando shooting before she was using the victims to push gun control on Twitter.

He used the gun. Wonder why? Cc @realDonaldTrump Orlando https://t.co/8Gdxqx365j — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

Oh yeah, and clearly Trump’s tweet about not having a gun debate after the awful London Bridge terror attack really bothered the queen of gun control because she’s trying to drag him into her trolling.

Right – just another day in America. We're letting the gun lobby and lawmakers beholden to them terrorize us on a daily basis. Orlando https://t.co/zEQGDqjntP — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

Did she really just call gun owners terrorists?

1) Let's start that gun debate: Orlando shooting is the 162nd mass shooting since January 2009, and the 6th mass shooting so far this year. pic.twitter.com/0jOQcsVAXn — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

‘Let’s start the debate so I can earn some money,’ is what she REALLY meant to say.

Oh yeah, and this inconvenient truth:

We'd be HAPPY to have that gun debate. Problem is – you BLOCK anyone who disputes you with the facts.

Some "debate"… — The Department of No (@SantasTavern) June 5, 2017

D’oh!

2) The Orlando shooting is the 2nd mass shooting in Florida so far this year, and the 13th since January 2009. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

Because as we all know, guns jump up all of the time and fire themselves.

Sure.

3) Americans should be able to go to work, a nightclub, or the movies without the very real threat of gun violence. This isn't freedom. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

Americans should be able to go to work, a nightclub, or the movies without being safely armed to protect themselves.

There, fixed it for her.

Freedom is being able to protect yourself from violence without govt interference. I rather have a gun that a phone with 911 on speed dial. — Traveler (@NoFencejumpers) June 5, 2017

Amen.

4) We must demand our lawmakers pass common sense gun laws that have been proven to save American lives. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

There are already HUNDREDS of laws on the books around guns; when will these folks figure out that passing more laws is NEVER the answer?

5) If more guns and fewer gun laws made us safer, we'd be the safest nation on earth. Orlando pic.twitter.com/HItYdowai7 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 5, 2017

Shannon should feel free to go live in any other those other countries, doubt she would be missed.