It would seem Ben Rhodes is more concerned about Trump hurting the mayor of London’s feeling than he is about the actual terror attack on London Bridge. Trump is not alone in his criticism of Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has all but surrendered to the notion that terrorism is just something his city will have to get used to.

That’s not leadership.

Imagine FDR attacking Churchill for being resilient in the face of the bombing of London. https://t.co/VfqZWj0CBp — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 4, 2017

What? Churchill wasn’t the mayor of London.

History much?

Churchill would never have told his people to get used to terrorism. https://t.co/pabLpbvxpx — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 4, 2017

Exactly. Churchill would have been calling for an ass-kicking; the notion that we should for whatever reason accept terror in any way would have offended him.

.brhodes ~ Imagine if you knew history and knew Churchill was not the "Mayor" of London #ApplesAndOranges — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 4, 2017

Word.

Imagine Churchill saying being bombed is "part and parcel of life in a big city".

Like Khan. — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) June 5, 2017

Imagine.

*snort*

Churchill would have been on the offensive. Read The River Wars — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) June 4, 2017

Indeed.

Imagine an Obama toady siding with Islamist apologists. — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) June 4, 2017

This sounded better in your head didn't it? — Baby Blues (@JudgeJanna) June 5, 2017

Ben will just convince himself that anyone who disagrees with his tweet is too stupid to know better … it’s what progressives do.

Yeah, well, Churchill wasn't a quisling mayor of London now was he? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) June 5, 2017

Odds are Churchill wouldn’t have been a Kahn fan, especially his nonchalant attitude toward protecting his people from terrorism.

Imagine FDR secretly sending pallets of cash to Hitler. — Christie (@RepRepublic) June 4, 2017

We could play this ‘imagine history changed’ game all day, but we’re pretty sure Ben wouldn’t like it.

