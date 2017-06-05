You know those tweets you see from a progressive that you KNOW won’t end well for them so you laugh and grab the popcorn?

David Frum sent out just that sort of tweet and yeah, it didn’t end well for him.

Or Hillary.

We need a word that conveys: "something deeply sinister in intention, but ludicrously inept in execution" https://t.co/3O8IGauXwk — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 3, 2017

He was of course referring to this:

WATCH: Debut of former Trump staffer Boris Epshteyn's commentary on Sinclair Broadcasting. Sinclair owns over 200 stations. pic.twitter.com/Qcx4BuEaUD — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 3, 2017

Granted, we know he was trying to imply that Boris is deeply sinister or whatever other nonsense he bellyached about in his tweet, but people had several suggestions for that ‘word,’ and none of them worked in Frum’s favor.

This could work. In fact, if you look Obamacare up in the Dictionary, this may well be the exact definition of it.

"Frum"? — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) June 3, 2017

Oops. And yup.

"Clintonian"? "Hillaryesque"? — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) June 5, 2017

Clintonian. We like that.

It sounds a little like a disease you’d go see a proctologist for, “Doc, I think I’ve got a bad case of Clintonian, my backside is super itchy.”

Covfefe? — Pursuit of Happiness (@RightofPeople) June 4, 2017

HA! Perfect.

