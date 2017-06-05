When Donald Trump tweets, the Left listens.

Well, actually the Left hears what they want and then melts down like raging toddlers who haven’t been potty-trained just yet, but either way he certainly knows how to get their attention.

Like his tweets this morning on the travel ban:

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The man didn’t mince words, that’s for sure.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Thinking they changed some of the language because whether we like it or not, the world is so politically correct we can hardly get anything done; and many Americans want this ban passed.

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

He’s not wrong.

Check out the explosion from the Left – sorry if it smells like body odor and patchouli:

If only you could have done extreme vetting on your own administration. Remember Michael Flynn? We haven't forgotten him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2017

Who's extremely vetting saudis though? — 🐇 (@VeeVee) June 5, 2017

Conservatives can call Trump whatever they want, but we liberals are calling him what he is, a CRAZY PERSON! pic.twitter.com/zSanwPJnaV — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 5, 2017

Look at all the blue checkmarks freaking out on his tweets. LOL.

Oh and this Adam fellow? He brags in his bio that Trump has him blocked, and yet he continues to tweet the president. Wonder if he knows that’s actually a Twitter TOS violation.

Not that Jack would suspend one of his own.

They also attacked this man for wanting a ban in England:

I wish we had one in the UK too. — Raheem 🇬🇧 (@RaheemKassam) June 5, 2017

When will the Left figure out that every time they panic tweet and troll this way, they are helping Trump win in 2020?

No one tell them.

