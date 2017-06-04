Leave it to Sally Kohn to bring up Oregon as a way to seemingly deflect from the terror attacks that took place in London yesterday.

What? Whose side are we on? Oh boy, this isn’t going to end well.

Maniac bomber was killing people in the name of Islam … this is so confusing.

Actually the best weapon against this sort of hatred is NOT hugging it out with people who want to kill us for having a different set of beliefs.

The BEST weapon turns these killers into nothing more than a bad memory.

At one time it might have been but the Left has turned it into a controlling, nagging, bitchy, annoying reality in America and around the world. A reality that is in fact getting people killed.

Deeeeeerp.

Defending ourselves is not being hateful, Sally.

It’s called having common sense.

Let’s be honest, Sally wouldn’t know a value if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face and started to wiggle.

Boom. No, they are killing them for being infidels, and for being too trusting and allowing them in their country.

Gosh, at the time of this article she has YET to answer Ben.

We won’t be surprised if she doesn’t.

Other dolts did though:

WTF?

Jeez indeed.

