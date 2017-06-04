Leave it to Sally Kohn to bring up Oregon as a way to seemingly deflect from the terror attacks that took place in London yesterday.

Look Oregon. Between Islamaphobic attacker and men who stood up to him, who do you believes in being politically correct? Whose side you on? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

What? Whose side are we on? Oh boy, this isn’t going to end well.

Of those multicultural kids in Manchester vs maniac bomber, who do you think believes in treating everyone with equality and respect? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

Maniac bomber was killing people in the name of Islam … this is so confusing.

When we make political correctness the scapegoat, we undermine values of tolerance and equality that are ALWAYS our best weapon against hate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

Actually the best weapon against this sort of hatred is NOT hugging it out with people who want to kill us for having a different set of beliefs.

The BEST weapon turns these killers into nothing more than a bad memory.

Political correctness is simple idea everyone should be treated with equal dignity & respect. It's not cause of terrorism. It's antidote. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

At one time it might have been but the Left has turned it into a controlling, nagging, bitchy, annoying reality in America and around the world. A reality that is in fact getting people killed.

Of course we can't snap our fingers make all current terrorists just become more tolerant and respectful…. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

Deeeeeerp.

But long term, do we help future would-be terrorists turn toward respect, tolerance, away form hate? Or do we become more hateful ourselves? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

Defending ourselves is not being hateful, Sally.

It’s called having common sense.

Our values of pluralism and inclusion and equality are under attack. The answer to terrorism CANNOT be to throw away our values. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

Let’s be honest, Sally wouldn’t know a value if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face and started to wiggle.

Political correctness is simple idea everyone should be treated with equal dignity & respect. It's not cause of terrorism. It's antidote. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 4, 2017

Islamist terrorists don't deserve respect, and they are not killing Londoners because people were mean to them. https://t.co/Fenj4QDI8d — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2017

Boom. No, they are killing them for being infidels, and for being too trusting and allowing them in their country.

Please name the situation in which tolerance and equality rather than resistance has defeated hate. https://t.co/8X0ioathwa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2017

Gosh, at the time of this article she has YET to answer Ben.

We won’t be surprised if she doesn’t.

Other dolts did though:

lol this is literally the rhetoric used as the driving force to the success of civil rights https://t.co/aM7Jiejp0g — feeno (@ArianFoster) June 4, 2017

WTF?

Through condemning evil behavior and passive resistance. Jeez. https://t.co/I4wDM7Kjlu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2017

Jeez indeed.

