Well, this tweet from London Mayor Sadiq Kahn just two days before another terror attack rocked his city hasn’t aged well …

Climate change remains one the biggest risks to humanity. Now more than ever world leaders must recognise and act on this threat. pic.twitter.com/ZKc3crHLTs — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 1, 2017

If only he was tweeting this proactively about stopping terrorism … of course then he would have to admit that terror is a problem and that people are dying because of a ridiculous progressive narrative that says we can’t be mean to terrorists.

How many people died in London today because of climate change? And how many from terrorism? Think hard. — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) June 3, 2017

Math is not their strong point, otherwise they wouldn’t be progressives.

Talk to me again after you've defeated Islam. — Uncommon Sense (@MeosoFunny) June 4, 2017

He’s too busy defeating climate change.

Heh.

His tweet did not age well……. — Sell, Sell Sell (@tdagostinoinstl) June 3, 2017

These tweets never do.

You keep using "climate change is biggest risk" I do not think it means what you think it means.#LondonBridge — Marky Covfefe Mark🏀 (@fatherhoops) June 4, 2017

12 inch hunting knives … but HEY, we need to work on that whole ice caps melting thing.

What if I told you that Islamofacists don't re-cycle? Would you take them seriously then? — ItIsGoodToBeQueen (@redandright) June 4, 2017

Good point. We should start telling climate change fanatics that terrorists are killing the planet by not recycling and using aerosol while driving giant SUVs and littering

Maybe then they’d start taking terrorism seriously.

