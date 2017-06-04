Well, this tweet from London Mayor Sadiq Kahn just two days before another terror attack rocked his city hasn’t aged well …

If only he was tweeting this proactively about stopping terrorism … of course then he would have to admit that terror is a problem and that people are dying because of a ridiculous progressive narrative that says we can’t be mean to terrorists.

Math is not their strong point, otherwise they wouldn’t be progressives.

Trending

He’s too busy defeating climate change.

Heh.

These tweets never do.

12 inch hunting knives … but HEY, we need to work on that whole ice caps melting thing.

Good point. We should start telling climate change fanatics that terrorists are killing the planet by not recycling and using aerosol while driving giant SUVs and littering

Maybe then they’d start taking terrorism seriously.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeIslamLondon Terror AttackMayor of LondonSadiq Khan