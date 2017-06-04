Kathy Griffin has been disgusting for years, but she’s been just unpopular enough to sorta float under the radar where only her equally disgusting fan base paid attention to her.

Which might be why she felt like she had to finally destroy her career, but we digress.

Griffin’s old tweets are proving she’s been cruel to children for years, especially to those whose parents she disagrees with politically. Take this tweet from 2009 for example:

Vegas this Friday night! 2 shows at Mandalay Bay. Oh, Palin, ur goin down so hard, you'd better just stay in Wasilla w ur "retarded baby" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 29, 2009

Really Kathy?

We get it, you don’t like Sarah Palin, but why go after her kid?

Clearly she missed the memo that kids are off limits.

It took eight years for someone to comment on this post. Karma is not only a bitch, it's a patient one. — Salty American Broad (@SaltyBlackBroad) June 3, 2017

TRUTH. Which is just more proof of her sad existence before this, that she could have tweeted such garbage nearly a decade ago and no one really paid attention.

We hope Sarah Palin’s ‘retarded baby’ is smiling today.

Didn't you know / attacking conservative children is excused when it d artist expressing — Luso (@LusoPitbull) June 3, 2017

Yup. Because for whatever reason, they DESERVE IT.

Turns out you were always the deplorable one. 😩 — AREEV (@AREEV1) June 3, 2017

For years and years even.

Kathy Griffin has always been a vile person. This time people are noticing. — Marielle Murphy (@SingingM) June 3, 2017

Noticing that she’s not funny, fair point.

This hopefully is a parody account. If not, just remember Karma is a harsh mistress. — coastal eddy (@m_stewart_paine) June 3, 2017

It is indeed.

