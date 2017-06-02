USA Today had to know tweeting about Hillary trying to decide on a name for her memoir was just BEGGING for mocking, especially from Conservative Twitter.

Hillary Clinton is still deciding on a title for her new memoir. https://t.co/k5Xe6kufM5 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 2, 2017

So it’s no surprise that kind, giving, creative, thoughtful Conservatives went out of their way to send Hillary some ideas for the title of her memoir because that’s what we do on the right … we HELP.

Heh.

Here are some of the best:

50 Points Ahead – In My Mind, Forever #HillaryMemoirTitles https://t.co/9rDI6zQh2I — Rick Canton (@RickCanton) June 2, 2017

The cover art for this would be hilarious.

How about "Cheaters never prosper"

or

"American voters are smarter than I thought"

or

"Drat those Deplorables" — Kevin Flynn (@OregonFlynn) June 2, 2017

No One Likes Me. — Christie (@RepRepublic) June 2, 2017

Nonfiction, yup.

How To Cry When You're A Reptile #HillaryMemoirTitles https://t.co/9rDI6zQh2I — Rick Canton (@RickCanton) June 2, 2017

How about "I was rejected and it's everyone else's fault" — mark gab.ai (@vidiotfl) June 2, 2017

Misogyny!

"I Should Have Won By 50 Points & It's All Your Fault" https://t.co/sDVu3T8xkS — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) June 2, 2017

At this point, what difference does it make ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ZL9gT5XaLN — deb4liberty (@deb4liberty) June 2, 2017

"I did the best but @DNC failed me" — Karina n Taylor (@KarinanTaylor23) June 2, 2017

*snort*

I loathe Wisconsin — Scurrilous Dog (@Scottymcmahon22) June 2, 2017

She doesn’t appear to know WHERE Wisconsin is honestly.

Benghazi and a Bathroom Server: How I Married Up and Pissed It Away — Paul Jakubowski (@Paul_J9) June 2, 2017

HEY, the editor working on this article ALMOST lost coffee out her nose … hope you’re happy with yourself.

"325 People and Organizations That Caused Me To Lose the Election" — Roy (@RoyHamilton7) June 2, 2017

"Like with a cloth?" — Roy Nouis (@RoyNouis) June 2, 2017

Close, But No Cigar (A Clinton Story) — Ramani (@Ramani33_) June 2, 2017

Ok, that’s enough … EL OH EL.

Conservatives really are the best.

