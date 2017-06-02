From a tenured chair at Harvard … we can’t make this up.

The USA, created by int'l community in Treaty of Paris in 1783, betrays int'l community by withdrawing from #parisclimateagreement today — Joyce E. Chaplin (@JoyceChaplin1) June 1, 2017

Sorry but this is PROOF of what is truly wrong with America today. People like this woman educating young people and deliberately misleading them to support her progressive agenda.

Grade school kids know how the country was founded, how can Joyce not?

Ted Cruz was more than happy to remind the Harvard chair about actual history:

Just sad. Tenured chair at Harvard, doesn't seem to know how USA was created. Not a treaty. Declaration+Revolutionary War+Constitution=USA. https://t.co/tQALvjdkTs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2017

This would have only been better if he’d said something about how much she paid for her fancy education and how much he paid for his library card and asked if Joyce likes THOSE apples (like that scene from Good Will Hunting).

Sadly, the stupid wasn’t in short supply yesterday after Trump announced our withdrawal from the Paris Agreement:

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Oh no, don’t depart! Whatever shall we DO?!

And of course Ted, being the helpful helper he is, had a suggestion for Elon as well:

In support of Paris, CA billionaires pledge to never again fly private, will only fly commercial. J/K–will quit symbolic councils instead. https://t.co/58QdYaoZVH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2017

And curtain.

Ted Cruz slamming smug, dumb people Twitter is the best Twitter.

Related: